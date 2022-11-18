Musk reinstates certain banned Twitter accounts, no decision on Trump

Comedian Kathy Griffin, psychologist Jordan Peterson and conservative parody site Babylon Bee allowed to use platform

By AFP Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 11:40 PM

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Friday said he had reinstated certain banned accounts on his site, but said no decision was made on welcoming back former US president Donald Trump.

Musk tweeted that the accounts of comedian Kathy Griffin, psychologist Jordan Peterson and conservative parody site Babylon Bee "have been reinstated," but that the "Trump decision has not yet been made."