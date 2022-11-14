Musk announces new Twitter feature for organisations; apologises for app being 'super slow'

Since completing the landmark deal, he has made a flurry of decisions that have been aimed at tackling fake accounts on the platform

By ANI Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 6:46 AM

In a bid to tackle the rise of fake accounts, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that organisations on the micro-blogging platform will soon be able to highlight the Twitter accounts associated with them. He also apologised for the app "being super slow in many countries".

On Sunday, Musk took to Twitter, and without elaborating much, he posted:

"Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them."

In the next tweet, the wealthiest man on the planet apologised for Twitter being slow in many countries by writing:

"Btw, I'd like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!"

Since completing the Twitter deal, Musk has made a flurry of decisions that have been aimed at tackling fake accounts on Twitter that has millions of daily active users.

Recently, after rolling out the $7.99 Twitter Blue subscription service for iOS users that allowed them to get the blue verification tick on their profiles, Twitter made it unavailable as several users bought the verification to impersonate brands, celebrities and even fictional characters like Mario.

As per The Verge, Twitter even launched a new verification badge, a grey tick designating accounts as "official," in an effort to counteract the rise in fake accounts. Within a few days, the company introduced this feature and then withdrew it before reintroducing it again.

Musk's decision to implement the blue tick fee did not go well with many people, leading to advertisers pulling back their leg from the site and celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg and Gigi Hadid quitting Twitter in the days following the $44 billion acquisition.

