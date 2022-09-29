Microsoft to roll out Android app support on Windows 11

American tech giant suggests that glitch is a software issue rather than a hardware one because it only affects third-party apps
American multinational technology corporation Microsoft has confirmed that it is now rolling out Android app support to Windows 11 users in 21 more countries.
According to GSM Arena, WSA, i.e. Windows Subsystem for Android, became available to download for all Windows 11 users, to enable Android app support.
With this update, more users can take advantage of a limited selection of Android apps that can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store.
Microsoft states that the machine must have at least eight gigabytes of RAM (16GB is recommended), an SSD (solid-state drive), Intel core i3 8th Gen or above, and the Virtual Machine Platform setting must be enabled as well.
Those who want to enable Android app support on their Windows machine, can head into the Microsoft Store, download 'Amazon Appstore' and install 'Windows Subsystem for Android' when prompted.
Once installed, open Amazon Appstore and log in with an Amazon account to browse the app. There currently aren't many apps available from the Amazon Appstore, but there are ways to sideload apps.
As per GSM Arena, WSA for Windows 11 is now rolling out to users in Andorra, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, San Marino, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, Vatican City/Holy See.
The Subsystem for Android that was built into Windows 11 is one of its more intriguing features. Depending on the hardware configuration of the computer, this enables Windows 11 users to run Android apps either natively or through X86 emulation.
ALSO READ:
American tech giant suggests that glitch is a software issue rather than a hardware one because it only affects third-party apps
One-day event to see thought leadership speeches, interactive sessions, panel discussions, AR/VR Installations and more
The new prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as October 5
This is the fourth time the businessman has travelled to the city just to buy phone hours before its release
Apple did not mention the internal redesign when it launched the new series earlier this month
The world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen brings together premium, cinematic picture quality, immersive surround sound and an incredibly flexible interface which gamers increasingly demand
Users can edit their collages with different grids, move photos around, and even choose a background
New app allows users to share authentic moments with friends and family