Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son passes away at 26

Over 300 delegates brainstormed during the second Data-Driven Government Conference that was held in Dubai on February 15 and 16
Tech1 week ago
The CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella said he lost his son Zain, in an email early Monday morning.
Zain was 26 years old and had been born with cerebral palsy. The email asked employees to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.
More details to follow
Over 300 delegates brainstormed during the second Data-Driven Government Conference that was held in Dubai on February 15 and 16
Tech1 week ago
The UAE govt will offer 10-year Golden Visas to attract the best 100,000 coders from around the world.
Tech1 week ago
The tactical drones share information with one another to track and maintain their relative positions and to effectively engage targets
Tech1 week ago
The launch would restore Trump's presence on social media more than a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube
Tech1 week ago
The streaming platform blamed a 'technical issue' for the brief suspension
Tech1 week ago
The rover has racked up a series of accomplishments, including a record for the most distance driven by a Mars rover in a single day
Tech1 week ago
86 per cent of parents allow their children to play online games recommended for older children
Tech1 week ago
Tech giant says it would limit sharing of user data with third parties.
Tech1 week ago