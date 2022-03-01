Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son passes away at 26

By Web Desk Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 10:18 AM Last updated: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 10:56 AM

The CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella said he lost his son Zain, in an email early Monday morning.

Zain was 26 years old and had been born with cerebral palsy. The email asked employees to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.

