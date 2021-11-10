Meta partners with Microsoft to integrate Workplace, Teams platforms

The change is meant to enhance communication between workers

By ANI Published: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 10:58 PM

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is integrating its Workplace platform with Microsoft’s Teams platform to enhance communication between workers, Meta’s head of Workplace, Ujjwal Singh, said on Wednesday.

“Today, we’re announcing two new integrations that will help businesses who use both Workplace and Microsoft Teams to communicate more easily with their employees. We’re launching an integration between Workplace and Teams, which will give employees access to content from Workplace within Teams without having to switch back and forth between the two apps,” Singh said in a statement.

The company will soon be adding the ability to stream teams meetings into Workplace groups so employees can watch meetings on whichever app they are using, or watch a recording later through Workplace, Singh added.

The news deepens the pre-existing relationship between Meta and Microsoft, Singh said.

Joint customers can already integrate Workplace with Microsoft’s SharePoint, OneDrive and Office 365 programs, Singh noted.