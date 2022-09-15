Meta begins community chats testing for Facebook groups in Messenger

With this new feature, people can communicate on both platforms via text, audio, and video, and can be accessed through the messaging app

Published: Thu 15 Sep 2022

Mark Zuckerberg has announced that Meta is starting to test community chats for Facebook groups in the Messenger app.

According to GSM Arena, it's probably easiest to think of community chats as Meta's own interpretation of Discord. These will be available for Facebook groups, and users will be able to join and partake from Facebook Messenger.

"With community chats, people can connect with their communities in real time around the topics they care about, on both Facebook and Messenger via text, audio, and video. The experience seamlessly blends Messenger and Facebook groups".

"Admins can now start a conversation about a topic and get in-the-moment responses, instead of waiting for people to comment on a post," the website added.

Users can organise such chats into categories, so that group members are easily able to find what's most interesting to them. As admins, users can start a chat for group members around a specific topic, an event chat for an outing or a meetup, a view-only broadcast chat to announce group-wide updates, and an admin-only chat to collaborate with other admins and moderators.

Users can also make audio channels, and participants then have the option to enable video once they're in the audio channel.

