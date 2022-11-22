Mark Zuckerberg to resign from Meta next year? Tech giant responds

Rumours swirled on social media that the company CEO and Facebook founder will resign in 2023

By Web Desk Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 8:57 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 9:02 PM

Rumours swirled on social media and in Silicon Valley on Tuesday that billionaire Mark Zuckerberg plans to resign as CEO of Meta in 2023.

People in the know of things had told The Leak that the 38-year-old has decided to step down as the head of Meta - Facebook and Instagram's parent company.

However, a Meta official has denied rumours through social media while responding to a tweet that links to an article on Zuckerberg's plan to step down as CEO. Andy Stone from Meta's communications team responded, saying, 'It is false'.