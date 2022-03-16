Mark Zuckerberg planning to launch NFTs on Instagram

The tech and entertainment conglomerate also said it was donating $2 million to the UN refugee agency
Tech5 days ago
As NFTs are all the rage these days, Facebook chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg is planning to let Instagram users mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the social media platform.
As per The Verge, Zuckerberg made the announcement at the session at South By Southwest, but did not provide a specific date for when NFTs might drop on Instagram.
For the unversed, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a digital certificate of ownership of a piece of digital asset that can be bought and sold.
ALSO READ:
During his speech, Mark stated that he hopes one day that users will be able to mint the clothes of their digital avatars as NFTs, but admitted there is still work to do before that can happen.
Instagram won’t be the first major social network with an NFT integration. Earlier this year, Twitter introduced a feature that let some users set an NFT they own as their profile picture.
The tech and entertainment conglomerate also said it was donating $2 million to the UN refugee agency
Tech5 days ago
Russia has blocked access to Facebook and has limited Twitter in an attempt to try to restrict the flow of information
Tech5 days ago
Sophia talks about how artificial intelligence and robotics can help audit professionals.
Tech6 days ago
New iPad Air features the breakthrough M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, a new front camera with Center Stage, and more
Tech6 days ago
Online scams from advertisements on Google, Facebook, Twitter and other social media mushroomed as more people went online during lockdowns to fight Covid-19
Tech6 days ago
Platform updated a 'suspend' tool that admins can use to temporarily stop selected members from posting, commenting or otherwise taking part in a group
Tech6 days ago
The rover is scheduled to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2022
Tech6 days ago
iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and RED
Tech1 week ago