Look: Xiaomi launches new variants of its flagship smartphones

Dubai - The Chinese tech major introduced the 11T, 11T Pro and refreshed, stylish and mid-level phone Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in UAE.

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 6 Oct 2021, 12:46 PM Last updated: Thu 7 Oct 2021, 10:10 AM

Xiaomi has launched new variants of its flagship smartphone series with a strong focus on a slew of innovative “cinemagic” filmmaking features.

The Chinese technology major introduced 11T and 11T Pro, and refreshed, stylish mid-level phone Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in the UAE.

The 11T Pro 12+256GB will be available for pre-booking from October 6 to 11 and will come with a gift of Xiaomi Flipbuds Pro worth Dh599.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes in three variants: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB will be available from official Xiaomi channels, while 6GB+128GB can be purchased exclusively from Amazon starting October 6. The retail price starts from Dh1,199.

While 11T Pro is available in three colours with a brushed finish including Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White, and Celestial Blue. It comes in two variants: 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. With a starting price of Dh2399, 11T Pro will be available for purchase from official Xiaomi channels across the UAE.

Xiaomi has power-packed the new devices with 120W hypercharge technology that fully charges the mobile phone in just 17 minutes, thanks to innovative technologies such as dual charge pumps, dual-cell battery structure, MTW, Graphene application on Li-ion battery and Mi-FC technology. While the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform delivers the power needed to propel a plethora of AI features that come to the latest Xiaomi phones.

“With the kind of features that we are offering with these devices, it’s definitely one of the most affordable devices and highly competitively priced,” said Arjun Batra, country manager for UAE and Jordan at Xiaomi.

“If you check any other phone with such kind of features which has hypercharge with zero to 100 per cent in just 17 minutes, honestly, there is no other phone in the market that can actually do that. It also comes with a 5,000 mAH battery. The devices are equipped with Qualcomm processor which is one of the most advanced processors at the moment available in the market,” he added.

Batra said the 11T series is targeted at officegoers, business people and tech geeks who would like to explore photography and videography. “While for Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G is more towards female consumers who like to take selfies for Snapchat or Instagram stories.”

Xiaomi country manager is very positive about the market outlook because the economy has revived very well, especially with Covid-19 cases going down drastically in the country while events like Expo 2020 and Gitex will further improve the sentiments.

“We are very optimistic that the market is going to rebound very strongly.”

