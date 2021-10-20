Look: Sheikh Mohammed visits Gitex 2021 as female coders make their mark

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited Dubai Gitex 2021 on the third day of the annual mega tech spectacle.

Taking to Twitter, the Ruler of Dubai said: “Gitex represents our national aspirations for the future economy. Gitex also represents the UAE in bringing together the East and West of the world to formulate their future technical aspirations.”

The Dubai Ruler visited Gitex a day after leading female entrepreneurs from across the Mena region were celebrated.

Gitex Global teamed up with TiE Global, an initiative of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), to embrace, engage and empower female entrepreneurs across the globe, for the second TiE Women Global Pitch Competition.

The event attracted more than 100 applications from across the region, including UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan, Lebanon. Oman and Saudi Arabia. A total of 40 finalists from various fields participated in the finals where they were given a platform to showcase their innovations.

After an intense competition at Dubai World Trade Centre, which included workshops and one-on-one mentoring sessions, Neha Jain, founder and CEO of Zero Circle, won first place and took home Dh75,000.

Myra Arshad, the co-founder and CEO, ALT Text, claimed the second prize and Farah Emara, co-founder and CEO, FreshSource, took third place.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who was one of the mentors for the competition, said: “I am in awe of the TiE Women initiative and the team has worked hard to bring women from across the globe to this massive platform to present their work.”

She Loves Data, a global tech upskilling non-profit, also launched its first Middle Eastern chapter in the UAE on the third day of Gitex Global.

Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, said: "At Gitex, private sector entities are best placed to not only deliver technological breakthroughs but to develop the “most important” resource — IT skillsets."

He said said the Ministry of Economy is working towards creating a public-private partnership that will leverage the resources of large entities to empower SMEs and start-ups to reach the next level.