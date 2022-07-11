UAE

Look: Saudi Arabia uses robots to distribute holy quran to pilgrims at Grand Mosque

Disperses the holy book to worshippers as they finish haj journey in Makkah

Photo: SPAregions
By WAM

Published: Mon 11 Jul 2022, 8:16 PM

Roboting, a newly-introduced state-of-the-art service, has been launched at the Grand Mosque this year to distribute Islam's holy book of Quran to worshippers as they finish their haj journey in Makkah, SPA reported.

Giving an account on the device, the Under-Secretary of the General President for the Two Holy Mosques Affairs for the Guiding Affairs of the Grand Mosque Badr bin Abdullah Al-Firaih said the robot, which easily finds its way through the crowds, weighs 59kgs with a controllable speed of 1.2 - 5 m/second and a capacity of ten kgs.

