Look: Bill Gates shares resume from 48 years ago; post goes viral

With the UAE and Gulf countries in the midst of a strategic transformation into a knowledge economy, embracing new technologies presents both an opportunity and a threat
Tech1 week ago
Want to know what a multi-billionaire's resume looks like when they start out? Ask Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who, on Friday, shared his resume from nearly five decades ago online.
The business magnate posted the picture dated 1974 to LinkedIn with the inspiring caption, 'Whether you’re a recent grad or a college dropout, I’m sure your resume looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago.'
Everything about the resume screams 1970s: from the yellowing paper to the typewriter font. At that early point in his career, Gates experience already spanned projects in four organisations. The CV also lists the courses he's taking at Harvard (including Operating Systems Structure and Computer Graphics).
'Honor's student and received A's in all of the above,' it says after the list of subjects.
The post has over 100,000 likes and thousands of comments. People have pointed out that the resume is very impressive considering the range of skills and knowledge Gates had at a time when computers were rare.
Sharp-eyed commenters also expressed varying degrees of amazement at some of the more personal information that was listed — including weight, height, dependents: information that would hardly ever be asked for today. "How far we’ve come in what we provide to employers," said one.
Several applauded how far the Microsoft founder has come, and see his journey as an inspiration.
As LinkedIn commented on the post, "Everyone starts somewhere."
ALSO READ:
With the UAE and Gulf countries in the midst of a strategic transformation into a knowledge economy, embracing new technologies presents both an opportunity and a threat
Tech1 week ago
European and American regulators have been weighing potential new rules over the sale and import of spyware
Tech1 week ago
Plans are afoot to expand to all the six GCC countries
Tech1 week ago
The feature was built to increase trust in the digital assistant
Tech1 week ago
Some users can now share write-ups as links both on, off platform
Tech1 week ago
The free to use service is updated by volunteers and relies on donations to keep afloat
Tech1 week ago
The payment method will deliver 'larger opportunities for creators'
Tech1 week ago
Flippy 2 robotics solution can independently do work of an entire fry station
Tech1 week ago