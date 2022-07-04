Look: Bill Gates shares resume from 48 years ago; post goes viral

He was in his first year at Harvard at the time

Want to know what a multi-billionaire's resume looks like when they start out? Ask Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who, on Friday, shared his resume from nearly five decades ago online.

The business magnate posted the picture dated 1974 to LinkedIn with the inspiring caption, 'Whether you’re a recent grad or a college dropout, I’m sure your resume looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago.'

Everything about the resume screams 1970s: from the yellowing paper to the typewriter font. At that early point in his career, Gates experience already spanned projects in four organisations. The CV also lists the courses he's taking at Harvard (including Operating Systems Structure and Computer Graphics).

'Honor's student and received A's in all of the above,' it says after the list of subjects.

Bill Gates's Resume, 1974/LinkedIn

The post has over 100,000 likes and thousands of comments. People have pointed out that the resume is very impressive considering the range of skills and knowledge Gates had at a time when computers were rare.

Sharp-eyed commenters also expressed varying degrees of amazement at some of the more personal information that was listed — including weight, height, dependents: information that would hardly ever be asked for today. "How far we’ve come in what we provide to employers," said one.

Several applauded how far the Microsoft founder has come, and see his journey as an inspiration.

As LinkedIn commented on the post, "Everyone starts somewhere."

