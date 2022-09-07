LIVE updates: Minutes away from the much-awaited Apple 'Far Out' event

The company could also unveil updates to their other products, including the AirPods 2

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 7:19 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 8:59 PM

The big day is finally here! Apple Inc is all set to unveil its new line of products at an event which has been teased with a “Far Out” tagline. The tech giant is expected to reveal new iPhones and the Watch Series 8, among other products.

Khaleej Times' Principal Correspondent, Dhanusha Gokulan, will be reporting live from the coveted event at the company’s acclaimed Steve Jobs theatre in Cupertino. Here is a look at what we can expect from company CEO Tim Cook and his team.

Catch all the latest updates here:

8.54pm: Minutes away from the much-awaited event! The music is getting louder, chirpier.

8.43pm

Alright! My devices are plugged-in to ensure uninterrupted connectivity. An absolute nightmare would be running out of power while reporting on the biggest tech event. I can see the hundreds of media professionals furiously typing away on their Macbooks and other Apple devices. People are mingling, music is playing in the theatre and loud chatter from the excited crowds.

Photo: Dhanusha Gokulan

8.40pm

The atmosphere inside the Theatre is electrifying with Yung Bae's 'Straight Up Relaxin' playing in the background, making the event nothing less than a party of tech geeks.

8.33pm

And we’re inside!!! The doors have opened and just 30 minutes to go time.

This is Apple's first in-person product launch event since before the coronavirus pandemic began.

8.25pm:

The entrance to the theatre is packed to the brim right now. In a matter of minutes, the entrance doors to the Steve Jobs Theatre will open to allow guests inside.

8.08pm:

The main entrance of Apple Park is now closed and will open for the main event at 9pm.

8.04pm

We are an hour away from the keynote address and CEO Tim Cook tweeted with hopes for a stellar event!

The crowd is getting thicker, and the anticipation is building. It’s unusually hot outside, and guests are being treated with some delicious refreshments.

7.50pm

Here’s where the magic of the tech world will unfold! The event, "Far Out", will begin at 9pm here at the Steve Jobs Theatre.

7.44pm

We are joined by UAE athlete, mountaineer Manal Rostom and YouTuber, tech reviewer Emkwan. They are part of the UAE contingency, and these guys are not new to Apple Park.

7.39pm:

Docked into the mothership: The acclaimed Steve Jobs Theatre, where the big reveal will take place tonight. We’re just over an hour away from the main event, and the excitement is palpable. From what I hear, even the ones who’ve previously visited the headquarter cannot contain their excitement.

7.10pm

I’m not sure journalists and tech experts from how many countries are here; but I can hear people speaking in English, Spanish, Arabic, and Italian, and I think I heard a whisper of Hindi near the breakfast counter. The GCC team is approximately 15 writers and content creators, the biggest contingency ever, says the PR team. Our PCR and Antigen tests have been done, and we’ve received our entry badges - a bright green Apple logo inset into a black card.

7.05pm

Is the iPhone 14 the central protagonist?

Most tech experts are placing their bets on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max versions of the phone to carry the bulk of the new and exciting features. The basic model, not so much. Apart from the 48-megapixel wide camera with 8K recording, some expected features include an always-on display (Android phones have had this feature for years), a larger sensor, and a screen that gets rid of the notch in favour of smaller camera cutouts, said The Verge.

MacRumours.com discovered chatter across Chinese social media networks, purportedly originating from Foxconn employees involved in iPhone 14 Pro assembly; the camera and speaker would have separate cutouts when the screen is turned off but will form one long pill-shape when it's powered on. The extra space between those cutouts would prominently display privacy indicators for the camera and microphone.

The devices are also expected to have slimmer bezels and bigger batteries. The most significant update to the non-Pro model is expected to be the introduction of a larger 6.7-inch display in the iPhone 14 Max, accompanied by a considerable price jump, suggested The Verge.

7pm

Photo: Dhanusha Gokulan

Hundreds of journalists, tech experts, content creators and Apple employees will be landing up at the Ameswell Hotel. Here are some of the early birds!

6.45pm

Good Morning from Cupertino!

It’s 7.45 am local time, and it's a beautiful day here in sunny California. An exciting surge of energy is being felt at the Ameswell Hotel in Mountain View. At Apple Inc’s invitation, hundreds of journalists, tech reporters, content creators and product reviewers from across the world gathered.

We’re hours away from the tech giant’s September product reveal event – ‘Far Out’ – and after weeks of speculation, leaks, and guessing games, the company is finally putting to rest the anxiety every Apple geek has been facing for weeks now. What will be most exciting with the new iPhone and the Watch Series 8?

The ‘Far Out’ invitation graphics opened doors for some serious speculation. Do the bright stars on a blue background in the Apple logo indicate satellite calling? Or does it hint at a better-performing camera? Is the new phone going to have a bigger screen? Apple will answer all these questions at 9pm UAE time (10 am PST).