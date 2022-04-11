Lenovo P11 Tablet Review
Lenovo's Tab P11 is the company's answer to building a solid premium tablet at an affordable price.
It's 11-inch, bright LCD display, keyboard and stylus support, this tablet's great for regular users more importantly, students who are looking for an Android product.
Design
Weighing in less than 500 grams, the Lenovo P11 comes in an aluminum full body chassis. It's easy to hold mainly because of the rubber grip at the back. In the front, the 11-inch LCD panel has a 2K resolution and a brightness of 400 nits making it perfect for outdoor use as well. The large display helps for some light gaming but also serves well for videos and productivity.
The tablet has a 13MP full HD primary camera and an 8MP wide camera and a dual array microphone make it an ideal choice for conferencing. Internally, there are multiple configurations that start at 64GB and 4GB RAM, 128GB and 4GB RAM, 128GB and 6GB RAM. It can also be expanded with a micro-SD card slot up to 256 GB and can slot in a nano SIM for LTE connectivity.
Performance
The Lenovo P11 Tablet has a Snapdragon 662 Octa Core SOC that runs at 2.0Ghz and that should easily allow you to go through playing games, working and viewing video content with relative ease. It comes with Android 10 out of the box and since it's a new release, it will get the next generation of upgrades when they’re ready from Lenovo.
The sound will surprise you. Its four Dolby Atmos certified speakers give amazing surround sound and its an ideal tablet especially if you're watching Youtube and Netflix. However, keep in mind, a lack of a headphone jack means that you’ll need Bluetooth headphones or earphones to connect it to.
It’s got a massive 7,700mAh battery that can be quick charged and should easily give you a day's worth of battery on regular use.
Verdict
At AED 1,699 the Lenovo Tab P11 brings in great power for the price. It's a good investment especially for students who don't want to shell out on a laptop early. Internally, the components will handle everyday tasks and assignments and if you're the sort of user looking for a tablet for entertainment, the P11 also scores full points for its large display and sound.
Externally, the grip and keyboard and stylus support give it an added advantage over some of the competition in the Android tablet space. Overall, if you're looking for a tablet as a daily driver for work and play, the P11 makes a worthy candidate.
Visit : https://www.lenovo.com/ae/en/