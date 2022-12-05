Japanese billionaire to make ‘big announcement’ on space after meeting Musk

EU industry chief Thierry Breton made the threat during a video meeting with the billionaire
On Monday, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa tweeted that he planned to make a "big announcement" related to space after a meeting with SpaceX owner Elon Musk.
Yusaku Maezawa, founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc , completed a tourist trip to the International Space Station (ISS) on a Soyuz spacecraft in December last year and plans to journey around the moon with Musk's rocket and satellite company SpaceX in 2023.
The 47-year-old entrepreneur tweeted that he had held an online meeting with Musk and "can now make a big announcement about space on December 9".
ALSO READ:
The space enthusiast will likely become the first private passenger on a SpaceX moon mission, with a week-long fly-by planned for 2023, as commercial firms including Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin usher in a new age of space travel for wealthy clients.
Maezawa made his fortune founding the online fashion retailer Zozo, which was bought by Softbank Group Corp's internet business.
Following Maezawa's tweet, shares in Inclusive Inc — which provides space-related business utilising satellite data — soared 11.7 per cent to close at 1,171 yen.
EU industry chief Thierry Breton made the threat during a video meeting with the billionaire
In a series of tweets on Monday, the Tesla boss accused the tech giant of threatening to pull Twitter from its App Store and of trying to censor
Move comes amid concerns about the platform's ability to fight misinformation after it let go half of its staff, including those involved in content moderation
A series of tweets fired off by him included a meme of a car with his first name on it veering onto a highway off-ramp labelled "Go to War"
Tesla chief had said that Twitter had seen a 'massive' drop in revenue and blamed activist groups for pressuring advertisers
Government initiative to provide career and internship opportunities to aspiring talent
Former US president's account was reactivated following a poll on the platform
Along with them, the order affects products made by companies such as Hikvision and Dahua, makers of widely used video surveillance cameras