Japan space rocket ordered to self-destruct after failed launch: Reports

JAXA livestream from Uchinoura Space Centre in southern Kagoshima region was interrupted and presenters said there had been a problem, without giving details

By AFP Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 6:52 AM

Japan's space agency sent a self-destruct order to its Epsilon rocket after a failed launch, public broadcaster NHK and other local media reported on Wednesday.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) was not immediately able to confirm the reports, which said a problem had been discovered that meant the rocket could not safely fly.

A JAXA livestream of the launch from Uchinoura Space Centre in the southern Kagoshima region was interrupted and presenters said there had been a problem, without giving details.

NHK and other media outlets said it was Japan's first failed rocket launch since 2003.

The solid-fuel Epsilon rocket has been in service since 2013, and has been successfully launched five times.

It is smaller than the country's previous liquid-fuelled model, and is a successor to Japan's solid fuel M-5 rocket that was retired in 2006 due to its high cost.

The rocket was taking several satellites into orbit, and is designed to launch in three stages.

