Jack Dorsey reacts to Musk's Twitter takeover: 'Elon is the singular solution I trust'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands to be the next owner of Twitter, having pledged roughly $44 billion to buy the social platform and take it private.

While Musk’s takeover of the social network has spark mixed reactions all over, the Tesla chief received some effusive, if highly abstract, praise from an unexpected quarter — Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey.

He praised Musk’s decision to take Twitter "back from Wall Street “ and tweeted that he trusts Musk’s mission to “extend the light of consciousness“ — a reference to Dorsey’s notion that “Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness.”

Dorsey posted a series of tweets that approved of the deal and said, “In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company.

"Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

He also said that “Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is ‘maximally trusted and broadly inclusive’ is the right one.” Dorsey added this was the reason he chose Parag Agrawal as the CEO as he too shares the same goal.

“Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path…I believe it with all my heart,” he wrote.

Dorsey, the maverick co-founder of Twitter, on November 29, 2021 suddenly announced his resignation. Parag Agarwal, an IITian who was CTO at Twitter, was named his replacement.

