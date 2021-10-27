Italy promises a brighter future in space

Italy’s Lazio space industry shows real life sustainable applications at Expo 2020 Dubai

by Staff Reporter Published: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 6:27 PM

The ‘Lazio region of space’ forum, which introduced the new challenges of the space economy, was recently held at the Italian Pavilion of the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The forum, organised by Italy’s Lazio region, brought together representatives from the most important industries from the aerospace sector and presented a unique system in the aerospace sector employing 23,500 workers, 3,000 researchers, 10 research institutes, $5 billion worth of incomes, and $2 billion worth of exports. The event is part of the ‘Space Week’ celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai. Space Week is one of the 10 thematic weeks led by Expo with the aim of finding collaborative solutions to some of the most urgent challenges of our time.

The forum shed light on the highly innovative and unique system in Lazio, which presented many real-life applications, from environmental monitoring to precision agriculture, from natural emergencies management to the protection of strategic infrastructures and telehealth.

Speaking about the success of the event, Mauro Marzocchi, secretary general of the Italian Industry & Commerce office in the UAE (IICUAE), said that it was a great success both in terms of the level of speakers who graced the occasion, and also the number of attendants who came to listen. He added that the Chamber was an official advisor for the Lazio region and that they were very proud to assist them. He went on to say that this was the first official meeting and that there would be more meetings over the next few months to introduce the culture of Lazio and the companies from there to the UAE market.

“I am proud to say that one week ago the Dubai government gave a prize to the Italian Pavilion. Inside the Pavilion you will find information about not only the history but also technology and culture and people-to-people connections that resonate with visitors,” added Marzocchi.

The Chamber is committed towards helping Italian companies enter in the UAE market and to introduce them to the business opportunities and possibilities, besides being bi-national, thus also helping the UAE companies find a foothold in Italy and find business opportunities in Italy.

business@khaleejtimes.com