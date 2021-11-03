Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, down for some users

Microsoft's shares jumped 4.2 per cent, elevating the software maker's market capitalisation to $2.426 trillion.
Tech6 days ago
Instagram, Facebook and Messengers seem to be down for certain users.
Users around the world have complained of issues with sending, receiving and accessing messages across the three social media platforms, all of which are owned and operated by the recently-rebranded Meta.
Many took to Twitter using the hastags #instagramdown, #facebookdown and #messengerdown.
According to The Independent, there is yet to be any official word about the cause behind the outage. The last time the apps stopped working, it took over 24 hours for the reason behind it to be revealed and for the issue to be fixed.
More to follow.
Microsoft's shares jumped 4.2 per cent, elevating the software maker's market capitalisation to $2.426 trillion.
Tech6 days ago
The surge in earnings comes as the tech giant faces increased scrutiny from regulators regarding its power.
Tech1 week ago
Gitex Global provided a unique international opportunity for tech companies of all sizes the chance to reconnect in person, with over 3,500 participating exhibitors in attendance from 140 countries
Tech1 week ago
The programme, which runs for three months, seeks to enhance the interns’ cyber security skills and knowledge, further protect the UAE’s digital transformation, and provide them with valuable professional and business acumen skillsets
Tech1 week ago
Users with less than 600 followers can now host their own space on the platform.
Tech1 week ago