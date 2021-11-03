Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, down for some users

This is the second outage across the three apps in as many months

Reuters

By Web Desk Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 11:37 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 11:48 PM

Instagram, Facebook and Messengers seem to be down for certain users.

Users around the world have complained of issues with sending, receiving and accessing messages across the three social media platforms, all of which are owned and operated by the recently-rebranded Meta.

Many took to Twitter using the hastags #instagramdown, #facebookdown and #messengerdown.

According to The Independent, there is yet to be any official word about the cause behind the outage. The last time the apps stopped working, it took over 24 hours for the reason behind it to be revealed and for the issue to be fixed.

More to follow.