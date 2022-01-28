India: Mumbai Police file FIR against Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Five other employees of the tech giant were also listed in the report

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 28 Jan 2022, 8:17 AM

Mumbai police filed a first information report (FIR) against Google, its CEO Sundar Pichai and five other employees, following an order by a court relating to a copyright violation case.

According to Mumbai Police, the case relates to uploading a film, Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha, on YouTube without a contract or consent from the producer and director. The MIDC police, where the case was filed, plan to issue summons to Pichai and other officials mentioned in the FIR.

A Google spokesperson told a news agency that it relies on copyright owners to notify about unauthorised uploads. It also provides them ‘rights management tools’, including YouTube’s content ID system, ensuring they are able to automatically “identify, block, promote and even make money from uploads of their content.”

When a copyright holder notifies the company of a video that infringes their copyright, “we remove the content promptly in accordance with the law and terminate the account of users with multiple copyright strikes,” said the spokesperson.

The complainant had provided a CD of the alleged infringement to the court. The magistrate viewed it and found a prima facie case of infringement of copyright.