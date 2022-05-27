India: Google in talks to join country’s open e-commerce network ONDC

A virtual gate-crasher added fun to the party as Frenchman Florian Ughetto and Paraguayan Liz Nunez exchange vows
Tech1 week ago
Alphabet Inc’s Google is in talks with the Indian government to integrate its shopping services with the country’s open e-commerce network ONDC, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Late last month India soft-launched its Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as the government tries to end the dominance of US companies Amazon.com and Walmart in the fast-growing e-commerce market.
The government estimates the Indian e-commerce market was worth more than $55 billion in gross merchandise value in 2021 and will grow to $350 billion by the end of this decade.
ONDC’s chief executive, T. Koshy, told Reuters that Google was one among many companies it was in discussions over an association with the project.
Google’s talks follow the success of its payments business because of the government’s initiative for financial transactions, the Unified Payments Interface, said one of the sources, both of whom declined to be named as they were not authorised to discuss the matter with the media.
Google’s existing shopping business works solely as an aggregator of listings online and doesn’t carry out any order fulfilment like delivery, which the likes of Amazon do.
A Google spokesperson declined to comment on whether it was in talks with the government.
“We remain committed to focus on the enablement of small and medium businesses to leverage digital for deeper discovery and payments capabilities with Google Pay,” the spokesperson said, referring to its payments service.
Partners of the ONDC project, which currently includes the likes of Indian fintech firm Paytm, will show listings from each other on their platform in search results. The government’s aim is to level the playing field by reducing the cost of doing business for any seller who wants to list their products online.
The ONDC programme aims to join 30 million sellers and 10 million merchants online, and cover at least 100 cities and towns by August.
ALSO READ:
A virtual gate-crasher added fun to the party as Frenchman Florian Ughetto and Paraguayan Liz Nunez exchange vows
Tech1 week ago
Social media cracking down on posts that spread potentially dangerous false stories
Tech1 week ago
The new do-it-all screens support Smart Hub, providing a perfect home office and schooling environment without the need to connect to a PC or any other external device
Tech1 week ago
Apple Watch Mirroring and live captions for hard-of-hearing community also added as part of latest features
Tech1 week ago
$44 billion deal to buy social networking site on hold pending information on spam accounts
Tech1 week ago
The tech giant also teased a tablet to be launched in 2023 and a smartwatch that will go on sale late this year
Tech1 week ago
Parag Agrawal's statement comes hours after the Tesla chief declared that the $44 billion takeover was on hold
Tech1 week ago
Tesla chief wanted details of the number of spam accounts on the social media platform
Tech1 week ago