India: Flipkart enters e-pharmacy sector, acquires majority stake in Sastasundar

UAE is keen on communication, coordination and working together with various government departments, private sector and other nations to ensure cyber security
Tech5 days ago
The e-pharmacy sector in India, growing at a feverish pace with major business groups including Tatas, Reliance and even Amazon making aggressive forays of late, has got a new player: e-commerce major Flipkart.
“The consumer internet ecosystem in India is growing rapidly as consumers recognise the opportunities and convenience that digital adoption is enabling in their lives,” said Ravi Iyer, senior vice-president and head, corporate development, Flipkart. “With growing awareness and focus on health heightened by the pandemic, there is a large opportunity and demand for affordable healthcare and ancillary offerings.”
Flipkart has signed definitive agreements to acquire majority stake in Sastasundar Marketplace, which owns and operates SastaSundar.com, its online pharmacy and digital healthcare platform.
According to Ravi Kant Sharma, founder and CEO, SastaSundar Healthbuddy, the new partnership “is a strong validation of the capabilities we have built,” and will accelerate the company’s aim to provide affordable healthcare to all in India.
The e-health sector in the country is expected to balloon from $1.2 billion at present to $16 billion in fiscal 2025, according to RedSeer Consulting, a research firm. The overall healthcare sector in India will top the $350 billion-mark by then.
However, many of the new e-pharma players are facing challenges including delayed finalisation of rules by the government.
UAE is keen on communication, coordination and working together with various government departments, private sector and other nations to ensure cyber security
Tech5 days ago
Internet giants join some world leaders to issue a global call to better protect children online at a Paris summit
Tech1 week ago
The change is meant to enhance communication between workers
Tech1 week ago
Users will be able to undo tweets, read ad-free articles, upload longer videos and more
Tech1 week ago
Kids Clips feature uses a similar interface as TikTok or Instagram Reels to show child-friendly content with limits on viewing
Tech1 week ago
Consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers to pay about $12 billion to acquire all of McAfee's outstanding shares
Tech1 week ago
Europol says two hackers linked to the gang known as REvil were arrested last week for involvement in attacks that yielded about $580,000 in ransom
Tech1 week ago
Former Facebook engineer meets key lawmakers in Brussels responsible for pushing through major legislation
Tech1 week ago