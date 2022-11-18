India canvasses opinion on new data privacy bill

Foxconn is manufacturing the devices at its Sriperumbudur factory on the outskirts of Chennai
On Friday, India began canvassing public opinion on a new comprehensive data privacy bill, three months after withdrawing a previous bill that had alarmed big technology companies.
Expected to be presented in the next session of parliament, the measure — aimed at protecting digital personal data — seeks to allow the transfer of data outside India, and provides for penalties regarding data breaches.
The government plans to set up a panel to ensure compliance with the law, the bill said.
