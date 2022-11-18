UAE

India canvasses opinion on new data privacy bill

This move comes three months after the withdrawal of a similar bill that had alarmed big technology companies

File photo

By Reuters

Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 2:01 PM

On Friday, India began canvassing public opinion on a new comprehensive data privacy bill, three months after withdrawing a previous bill that had alarmed big technology companies.

Expected to be presented in the next session of parliament, the measure — aimed at protecting digital personal data — seeks to allow the transfer of data outside India, and provides for penalties regarding data breaches.

The government plans to set up a panel to ensure compliance with the law, the bill said.

