IDIABE: Combat Diabetes with Next-Gen Technology
Dubai
Diabetes is a lifestyle disease that affects many of us today. In fact, in the UAE, it is estimated that as many as one in five people have the condition, with the number expected to double by 2040. This fast-growing disease has become a cause of concern for many who are increasingly leading a sedentary lifestyle with faulty eating habits and high levels of stress. While diabetes was earlier seen in people above 40, it is now becoming common in all age groups along with adolescents and young adults at a greater risk of getting diabetes than before. Not surprisingly, the UAE has one of the world’s highest prevalence rates of diabetes at 16.3 per cent. In addition, approximately 40.7 per cent of adults (aged 20–79 years) with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus are unaware that they have the condition.
Combating diabetes has been a much-anticipated health issue in the UAE with healthcare professionals calling for greater awareness on diet. Dealing with it can be very difficult since people have to constantly monitor their blood sugar levels, owning to which its highly essential to find the right device that helps better control your health. Painless and permanent monitoring of the state of the blood is not only a reduction in the risk of negative consequences from high sugar levels, but also a reliable tool for making an accurate diagnosis of the patient. IDIABE is the world’s first medical terahertz device that can help monitor and lower blood sugar levels. It’s the first company in the world to create a wide spectrum terahertz emitter from 0.12 to 3.4 Thz. The device is fully portable and wearable. It’s also non-invasive and painless, which makes it easier to receive an accurate diabetes diagnosis. Toni Valechha - Chairman & Group CEO said, “The IDIABE device is a vivid demonstration of high semiconductor technologies. A wide range of terahertz radiation is the result of many years of scientific research by specialists in various fields”.
Liberal Scientific Technologies has made a technological breakthrough by developing a technology for modifying silicon wafers widely used in the semiconductor industry, which are an ideal substrate for inexpensive and efficient growth of high-quality layers of device heterostructures. The modified silicon (Si-mod) substrate wafer is not only a gateway to the semiconductor devices of the future, but also a second life for conventional silicon, which has already been invested in billions of dollars around the world. The company has produced a semiconductor Terahertz receiver-emitter, which has shown unique properties for creating medical applications that one could only dream of. The new device opens up a whole field for the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of diabetes and many other diseases of mankind. It is made in two modifications. Unlike IDIABE, the IDIABE MAX modification is intended for people with a more advanced stage of the disease. Changing your lifestyle could be a big step towards diabetes prevention - and it's never too late to start.
For more information, visit https://idiabe.com/