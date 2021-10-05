Huawei to ‘Dive into Digital’ at this year’s Gitex Global

Steven Yi, President for the Middle East at Huawei, Huawei believes deeply in the power of digital technology to provide fresh solutions to the problems that we all face. — Supplied photo

Dubai - Exhibition underlines the growing value of digitalisation to national economies, and how cutting-edge technologies are likely to be applied across vertical industries

By Staff Report Published: Tue 5 Oct 2021, 2:49 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Oct 2021, 10:41 AM

Huawei is presenting a comprehensive series of summits, exhibitions, and partnerships within this year’s Gitex Global under the theme of 'Dive into Digital'.

A platinum partner to this year’s Gitex, Huawei is demonstrating the growing value of digitalisation to national economies, and how cutting-edge technologies are likely to be applied across vertical industries in the year ahead.

Huawei’s presence this year reflects how industrial digital transformation is becoming more sophisticated as it reaches an advanced stage characterized by the digitalisation of both support and core production systems. These practical applications of emerging technologies like cloud, 5G, and green technologies are all the more important in a post-pandemic era where all industries are looking for opportunities to be more efficient, versatile, and resilient.

The company’s agenda will include a showcase of end-to-end industry digital transformation solutions as well as future-oriented ICT infrastructure. This includes the Huawei Cloud capabilities, and how organizations can use the cloud to support technology grounding in various application scenarios.

The company will also examine the visionary investments by Middle East organizations in 5G infrastructure, and how leading telecom operators are improving connectivity-based experiences for individuals, families, and enterprises.

“Huawei believes deeply in the power of digital technology to provide fresh solutions to the problems that we all face. Whether confronting the challenges of climate change, navigating geopolitical uncertainty, or pursuing economic recovery in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of industries are being reshaped,” notes Steven Yi, President for the Middle East at Huawei.

“We have been proud to serve governments, telecom operators, enterprises, and consumers in the region over recent decades. Gitex Global is an ideal regional and international platform for Huawei to connect with our industry stakeholders, share best practices, and look at how we can meet the needs of a fully connected, intelligent world.”

During the week, Huawei will host its annual Huawei Arab Innovation Day conference on October 19 held in parallel to Gitex at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) as well as online. This year’s conference will be held under the theme of “Collaboration to Drive Innovations in the Arab World”. Participants will hear from leading voices in government, academia, industry analysts and regulators, as well as Huawei’s senior leadership team.

Key themes explored this year include how ICT innovation is driving digital transformation in the Arab world, the keys to building talent ecosystems for better technology education, and strategies for strengthening the security and resilience of the region’s digital economy.

This year, Huawei’s Enterprise Business Group in the Middle East will be hosting the Mena Industrial Digital Transformation Summit, which will be held on October 19. The summit is designed keeping in view the fast-paced adoption of digital technologies and exponential growth in digital transformation across all industries.

During the summit, Huawei will share insights on digital transformation with a focus on the government sector and cloud for enterprises. Participants will also dive into details of successful digital transformation practices, and explore how organizations can jointly build a dynamic ecosystem for collaboration and shared success.

As the world moves towards a carbon-neutral society, digitalisation plays a critical role in the energy revolution and decarbonisation. Huawei will be hosting a Global Digital Power Summit where global industry leaders and experts will be discussing the forthcoming opportunities in green ICT solutions, clean energy generation, and the electrification of the transportation industry.

In addition to its own events, Huawei executives are actively participating in various keynotes and panel discussions throughout Gitex Global. These include sessions organised around cybersecurity resilience, smart city investments, the role of technology in expanding education, and the future roadmap for 5G technology. As part of its efforts to engage with industry partners and further develop the ICT ecosystem, Huawei Cloud and partners will also be facilitating workshops on various topics at the Dubai Internet City stand at Gitex.

“The real value of digital innovation transcends the technology industry only, and has transformative implications for society as a whole,” adds Yi. “It is fitting that this year’s Gitex Global also happens to run during the period of Expo 2020 Dubai—a time when the world truly does come together and bears witness to the remarkable technological advances that await us all.”

