Huawei showcases safety and security solutions at Intersec

Huawei is showcasing the next generation of cybersecurity solutions, standards, and strategies at Intersec 2022 to help organisations in the Middle East be secure from the ground.
As part of the region’s leading emergency services, security, and safety conference, the leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, Huawei, is highlighting how it enables customers to meet their digital transformation goals securely and resiliently under the theme of ‘Safeguarding the Digital Future’.
The 22nd edition of Intersec is taking place between January 16-18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with participants from 120 countries, governments, and industry leaders discussing the latest security advances.
During the event, Huawei regional and global experts are participating in various panel discussions as well as delivering keynotes on trending security topics.
On the first day of the event, Gong Xiaoxin, senior cyber security expert at the Huawei Global Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection Office, participated in a panel discussion on moving from cybersecurity to cyber-resilience, and the importance of deploying ecosystem-wide resilience plans.
Additionally, Aloysius Cheang, chief security officer of Huawei UAE, is speaking on policing the “Metaverse” and addressing the challenges of securing a world where the boundaries between the virtual and physical domains are yet to be defined.
Nadim Abdulrahim, government industry expert at Huawei Middle East, delivered a keynote speech on the second day highlighting how cybersecurity can serve as the foundation for tomorrow’s smart cities, including innovative solutions that can help build safe, secure, and resilient cities.
“The boundaries that existed between the physical and cyber world are rapidly disappearing. Therefore, all connected devices should be built on a robust cybersecurity foundation. We look forward to fruitful discussions with our peers on creating a secure, trustworthy, and intelligent ecosystem to safeguard connected societies,” Aloysius Cheang said.
To further demonstrate its commitment to raising cybersecurity standards, Huawei has partnered with the Cybersecurity Lab at Intersec. The Cybersecurity Lab provides a platform where information security, emergency response, and safety professionals can collaborate around shared cybersecurity needs and objectives. Experts are networking, discussing, and evaluating best practice approaches and tactics to manage evolving cyber threats.
Huawei has long worked with organizations like the GSMA, 3GPP, OIC-CERT, and other industry stakeholders to examine emerging cybersecurity threats and promote independent certifications and standards such as the NESAS Security Assurance Specifications.
In addition, Huawei is now driving the development of the OIC-CERT 5G Security Working Group (WG) aiming at enhancing cybersecurity measures proportionate to the threats emerging from digital technology advances.
