Huawei announces the all-new HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Moon Phase Collection II in UAE
It is the ultimate health & fitness watch with the longest battery life
Huawei Consumer Business Group today unveiled its next generation smartwatch, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Moon Phase Collection II in 46mm and 42mm variants, delivering an upgraded, more powerful, and convenient user experience. On top of its fashionable and premium appearance, comprehensive upgrades, and new interface design, it also comes with a new Moon Phase Collection II, up-to 2-week long battery life, all-day health management, disciplined workouts, in addition to convenient life assistant features.
The brand-new HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 is another breakthrough in health monitoring and fitness tracking. It is designed to make life easier and more convenient for consumers, as well as help them to achieve fitness goals using scientific data. Health and fitness monitoring has always been one of the company's wearables' core strengths and this time, Huawei is providing a comprehensive upgrade to the HUAWEI WATCH GT series, with the addition of the new TruSeen 5.0+.
The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 will be up for grabs in HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 46mm Black Fluoroelastomer Strap Active Edition and Brown Leather Strap Classic Edition, and HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm Gold Milanese Strap Elegant Edition and Black Fluoroelastomer Strap Active Edition at a price starting from AED 899. Pre-orders in the UAE will start on December 9th and include gifts valued at AED 598: HUAWEI Scale 3 and HUAWEI FreeLace.
The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3' innovative design is inspired by nature, focusing on the beauty of nature and the integration of cutting-edge technologies. Designed to help users explore more, whether exploring the world around them, learning new skills or exploring the limits of their fitness potential. Its high-end design is complemented by a Moon Phase function that brings to consumers unique watch faces from which they can observe the different phases of the moon as it changes. This includes 8 moon phases such as new moon, full moon and first quarter moon and more. Apart from moon phases, users can choose different layouts showing tide times, constellation and more to master the elements as they explore outdoors.
The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 features a 46mm 1.43-inch AMOLED display, and the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42 mm comes with a 1.32-inch display. The smartwatches support a new always-on dial clock display, not only to deliver the wearing experience of the traditional watches, but also to show more personality with the diverse touch display.
The minimalist lugs, large lenses and lightweight design make the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 46mm look more futuristic, delivering a highly distinguished smartwatch. Without a strap, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 46mm weighs just 42.6g with an overall thickness of 11mm, and the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm weighs 35g with an overall thickness of 10.2mm . Both bring consumers a lighter and thinner wearing experience.
Bringing a brand-new interactive experience, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 comes with a rotating crown with tactile feedback, offering high-precision finger movement recognition. The new chessboard design of the launcher can be moved and zoomed freely, operating in a more convenient way. Always on display Dials (AODs) can stay awake during daily usage, and custom watch faces also allow exercise data and applications to be easily accessed just by lifting the wrist.
HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 46mm supports a 14-day battery life in typical usage , while HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm offers 7-day of long battery life in typical usage. The longer battery life ensures users can wear it all day and use it continuously, even during sleep
The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 provides continuous, real-time, and accurate SpO2, sleep, and stress, monitoring features for a comprehensive health management.
The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 is equipped with HUAWEI TruSleep™ 2.0 sleep monitoring technology. It can perform sleep stage monitoring, real-time heart rate monitoring, sleep breathing monitoring, and assessment of sleep quality without disturbing the user's sleep. It can also automatically detect the user's duration of sleep and present the comprehensive sleep structure of sleep and naps (including light sleep, deep sleep, REM and awake), accurately identify six typical sleep problems and provide hundreds of suggestions and personalised services to improve user’s sleep quality scientifically.
The new Healthy Living Shamrock has added many small features to better-fit user's daily health needs. Through personalised settings, users can receive regular reminders like Health challenges, daily water intake, daily mindfulness, early sleep reminder, exercise volume, and stay positive are all small things related to your health.4
The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 features a whole new HUAWEI TruSeenTM 5.0+ heart rate monitoring technology, which adopts eight photodiodes in a circular layout, two sets of light sources 8-in-1 LED lens light-emitting chip, multi-channel for receiving light signal and curved design to realise better light penetration, lower power consumption and more comfortable wearing experience. The Dual-Band Five-System GNSS positioning also provides users with more accurate geographic location positioning.
With the whole new PPG 5.0 module, the heart rate monitoring accuracy is drastically improved compared with that of the previous generation. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 is a personal trainer on the wrist. It records and analyses user’s workout data, and intelligently identifies the basic period, lifting period, consolidation period, and reduction period according to the user’s current athletic ability level and goals, then adjusts the training intensity and gradually increases the training volume to gradually improve athletic ability.
HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 supports personalised health and fitness features, including AI Running Coach and Healthy Living Shamrock, which is like a health and fitness assistant for users to stay healthy and active.
With the HUAWEI GT 3, Huawei combines scientific consideration and user experience to develop the AI Running Coach. It will be based on the weekly plan implementation and the body’s feedback on the training plan to automatically adjust the training plan for the user in the next week to ensure that the plan is suitable. Through the humanised adjustment, users will be able to enjoy more out of the training.
Huawei's new running ability measurement, Running Ability Index (RAI), uses historical running heart rate, pace, and other data to analyse the running performance after each training, which is convenient for users to understand the training progress and witness their improvements.
The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 also comes with an upgraded workout monitoring feature, providing over 100 workout modes including 18 professional workout modes, 12 outdoor workouts (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, cross-country running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon, skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, and golf) and 6 indoor workouts (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, and rowing machine).
The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 supports Bluetooth calls. In addition, you can receive read and reply to SMS messages right form your wrist thanks to the convenient message notifications. With Petal Maps on-board, users can also navigate their way around right form their wrist. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 also supports watch faces to bring consumers a more personalised experience. Users can set frequently used functions or applications, allowing you to gain instant access to exercise data and important applications when raising your wrist. There are also over ten thousand of watch faces themes for download.
