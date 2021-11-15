HONOR 50: The Best Phone for Vlogging from the Iconic Technical Brand
HONOR returns with the best phone for vlogging in 2021
Imagine all you'd ever need to create the perfect vlog post - now imagine all of it done with a single device. Hello and welcome back, everyone. Today, we take a look at HONOR's ultimate new release, centred on providing content creators with the most powerful tools wrapped in a gorgeous, polished, design. With the most superior camera quality and interface, performance specs, and battery life, this marvellous innovation is sure to become the best companion of vloggers all around.
Looking at the camera setup of HONOR 50, it is clear to see that HONOR has kept up with the times and paid close attention to the rise of young vloggers and their needs. Equipped with an astonishing 32MP front camera and a pro-grade rear quad camera setup that captures videos and photos with ultra-clarity, you will never lose a moment to bad lighting or destabilized video quality.
The front camera shoots picture-perfect shots in dim light and with the MFNR algorithm, noise reduction and brightening are automatically applied to your photos. It also allows you to take wide angle selfie shots to fit in more of the background or to simply fit in everyone at that memorable group outing with your friends.
The main camera is a 108MP beast with a 1/1.52" large sensor that allows you to shoot in ultra-high resolution, supporting up to 10x digital zoom for photos and 6x zoom for videos without sacrificing quality. As with the front camera, the wide lens aperture allows room for stunning shots in dimly-lit environments.
A second rear 8MP camera equipped with a 112o angle of view and f/2.2 aperture lets you take spectacular wide-angle shots, and with HONOR’s specialized correction technology, perspective distortions are kept to a near invisible minimum. This feature is perfect for on-the-go adventurers who love to capture sceneries in their full glory.
It does not stop here. This phone has covered wide angles, perfect selfies, and high resolution zoom shots. But with the 2MP Bokeh camera you can take stunning portrait shots that would normally be achieved through post-shot editing. The background is blurred out automatically to create a shallow depth of field, bringing the subject to the forefront of the composition.
Finally, a 2MP Macro camera lets you take close-up shots of subjects with such amazing detail that would normally not be visible to the naked eye. A whole new world is available for the creative minds to capture with the “Super Macro” feature activated on this device.
Not only do the aforementioned hardware specs of the HONOR 50 cameras excel at aiding a vlogger, the astonishing six multi-video shooting modes that it comes with, allow you to mix and match recordings from its multiple cameras, minimizing the limitations placed on your creativity. The standard switching from Front to Rear while recording are present, however, you can also choose between Dual-View with Front and Rear as well as Rear and Rear! These modes allow you to record with either the front camera and the rear camera or the main rear camera and the wide-angle camera. The main rear camera can zoom up to 6x while recording, allowing you to get closer looks at and bring attention to specific areas of the wider shot being recorded by the wide-angle camera. Subsequently, the shots captured by both cameras in any mode are shown side by side.
Speaking more of bringing focus to a certain area, the Picture in Picture mode allows you to overlay the recording of the front camera onto the shot being recorded by the rear camera or vice versa. This is perfect for on-the-go vlogging to switch focus between the speaker and the scenery being shown.
Another feature that lets vloggers forgo drawn-out editing, are the Fast-Motion and Slow Motion Recording modes. There is no creative limit to the unique and interesting video content that can be produced with this feature.
The HONOR 50 allows seamless switching between Single and Dual-View shooting at any time while recording. Furthermore, with its nine built-in story templates, beauty mode, wide-angle shots, and easy to follow on-screen guidelines, it has never been easier to record, edit, and publish videos with just a few taps.
Audio quality while vlogging will also not be an issue as the HONOR 50 supports long-distance True Wireless Stereo Recording technology, which allows it to be used with most major brand TWS headphones and microphones.
The HONOR 50 sports a gorgeous 6.57-inch 75o curved OLED display that delivers an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080. The screen’s colour accuracy is unmatched, boasting 1.07 billion colours, generating spectacular colours for users to feast their eyes upon. This, combined with its 120Hz refresh rate and touch sampling rate of 300Hz, users will have an immersive experience that can be likened to having what they view on the screen, in the palm of their hands. One would think that all the colour must be harmful to the eyes, however, HONOR 50 is Low Blue Light TÜV Rheinland Certified delivering flicker-free and reduced blue light emissions for a safe and comfortable viewing experience for users.
Though higher refresh rates consume a lot more power, HONOR has tackled this problem with its intelligent dynamic refresh rate technology. This allows the phone to determine whether higher refresh rates are more suited to the activity it’s being used for, such as gaming, or lower ones will do the trick, such as with browsing or reading an e-book. However, power should not be an issue with this device as it comes equipped with a 4300mAh battery that can last an entire day of usage. And should you ever run out of battery, with its 66W SuperCharge technology, your phone can be back up to 70% in just 20 minutes.
The enhanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset with a maximum clock speed of 2.45GHz of the HONOR 50 delivers a 45% increase in performance and 123% increase in AI processing power compared to its predecessors. This, combined with the GPU Turbo X exclusive graphics acceleration technology allow this phone to provide a smooth and enhanced experience for those of us who enjoy on-the-go gaming.
The latest Magic UI 4.2 software delivers a seamless experience to users and allows room for a fully personalized Always On Display. One can even create an avatar with customized clothing from captured shots extracted by the AI algorithm to add a personal, unique, and creative touch for each user to enjoy. This series will also be equipped with Google Mobile Services, exponentially expanding its list of available applications and mobile environments.
Wrapping up these fantastic specs in a beautifully designed exterior, HONOR 50 comes with 2.5D polishing glass edges and a diamond-like, shimmering, sleek back cover that is both aesthetically pleasing and comfortable to hold. With a mind for stylish, fashion-conscious individuals, this phone is available in Emerald Green, Midnight Black, Frost Crystal, and HONOR CODE options. This device is beauty, elegance, performance, and innovation combined.