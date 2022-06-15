HONOR Magic4 Pro Review
A big display and camera have all the makings of a solid flagship for HONOR
The HONOR Magic4 Pro is HONOR's 2022 Magic flagship that brings the best of what HONOR can put in a smartphone. Besides having solid hardware packed in a beautiful design, the phone also is one of the very few that has biometric face unlocking. There's a lot going on and here’s why you should consider the latest flagship to be your device for this year.
Camera
HONOR camera setup is what they call the "eye of the muse". It's an incredibly intuitive camera setup that has a 50MP wide, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 64MP periscope zoom camera.
With the use of its ultra-fusion computational photography tech, the Magic4 Pro can take a variety of images and automatically judge areas and correct distortion effects while at the same time maintaining your subject's image clarity and sharpness. The 64 MP can go to up to 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom.
For video, in a first for the brand, you can now record in 10bit Log 4K video recording in 60fps with AI film effects to go with it. This is great for content creators looking to make stunning videos in cinematic quality. HONOR Magic4 Pro's Magic-Log format allows for creators to edit and adjust colours to their preference and style.
Privacy features
The HONOR Magic4 Pro also has several privacy features. The Privacy Call feature supported by AI and powered by Directional Sound Technology, prevents sound leakage for more private phone calls.
The screen and the receiver work together to adjust the volume of the incoming audio to suit different environments, ensuring that even if you are in a quiet environment like an elevator, people standing next to you cannot hear the caller's voice.
Battery
The HONOR Magic4 Pro is equipped with a large 4,600mAh battery that will easily handle daily usage. It's also couple with a lot of optimisations that sees how you use different apps and adjusts performance accordingly. It also comes with incredible fast charging. HONOR100W charger can take the Magic4 Pro back up to 100 per-cent charge in just 30 minutes.
Design
The HONOR Magic4 Pro comes in what they call a "quad-curved" design. It has a 6.81-inch 120Hz LTPO display with a Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) of 1920Hz. Essentially, this allows you to use the display without putting too much strain on your eyes, especially in low light situations. The overall design makes for a truly unique look.
On the outside, it has a Dual SIM card slot, and USB type C port IR blaster sensor on top and stereo speaker grills on the top and bottom. It also has IP68 dust and water resistance certification.
On the back, the most striking feature is HONOR's huge circular camera housing that has five sensors, with the 64MP periscope zoom camera in the middle. There's a primary 50MP wide camera along with a 50MP ultrawide and a ToF depth camera that the software automatically switches depending on how you use the camera, there’s more to this as you read further to see how good the cameras are.
The HONOR Magic4 Pro's display has an adaptive refresh rate technology from 1 to 120Hz which changes to optimize on performance and battery at the same time. It can display up to 1 billion colours and supports 100% DCI-P3 so you'll get solid visuals across the board. In addition, there's CPU converts SDR content to HDR with its Always-on HDR technology. In addition, The MEMC* (Motion Estimation & Motion Compensation), intelligently converts a video of a low frame rate to a higher frame rate resulting in a silky-smooth video. Owing to these two features, HONOR Magic4 Pro eventually offers a better viewing experience.
Performance
There's a range of configurations you can get with the HONOR Magic4 Pro. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G chipset, the Magic4 Pro can handle most tasks with ease due to the fact its powered with its 7th Gen AI Engine and Cortex-X2 CPU architecture to handle it. The HONOR Magic4 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage so suffice to say, this will be plenty of memory to even handle long gaming and mixed media sessions.
It is also backed by powerful HONOR Turbo Engines which maximize the capability of the chipset, ensuring the hardware and software work seamlessly together to improve fluency, anti aging, and power consumption.
HONOR brings the industry first AI Super Rendering technology to mobile gaming through GPU Turbo X, delivering an exceptionally high framerate and network connectivity while generating less heat and lowering latency.
It runs on Magic UI 6.0 on top of Android 12 which means there are no restrictions on Android updates so you're getting the full android experience here. Magic UI 6.0 comes with over 5,000 themes, fonts, wallpapers, and supports Google Pay.
Verdict
With a sleek body and an impressive camera, it's one of the few phones that has Face-ID biometric unlocking as well as cinema log 4K recording. It's a phone that really does stand in line with this year's flagship devices. It's an interesting device to say the least and HONOR fans will really appreciate the ingenuity of the engineering that has gone into it.
Pricing and Availability
If you pre-order the phone from June 14th to June 23rd, you'll also get a few extras like the HONOR Watch GS 3 and HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro. HONOR's Earbuds 3 Pro are True Wireless Stereo with the added functionality of temperature monitoring and comes with fast charging. The HONOR Watch GS 3 has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 3D curved glass and has a battery life of 14 days.
The HONOR Magic4 Pro is available in two different colour options, Cyan, and Black in the UAE at AED 3999 with offers worth AED 2005. The pre-order is available on HONOR Online Store.