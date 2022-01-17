Honor Magic V: A unique take on the foldable smartphone
Foldables are the latest trend for smartphones that are catching on quickly and given current trends
Foldable smartphone models indicate that there's a unique market for it. With more and more users adopting foldables, it makes perfect sense for Honor to bring something new for consumers. Especially users who are looking for a device that packs style, performance and personalized experiences.
Honor recently debuted its own take on the foldable smartphone with the Honor Magic V. The Honor Magic V is its first 5G foldable flagship smartphone, which boasts an industry-leading design, a revolutionary display and dynamic performance powered by the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the first we've seen this year.
Honor formally launched the Honor Magic V with pre-orders kicking off at the same time and retail availability from 18 January in China. However, Honor is pushing its other magic series flagship products in the Middle East and Africa this year.
The foldable design features an advanced ultra slim floating waterdrop hinge, a wider exterior display and its latest Magic UI 6.0 software. HONOR Magic V takes a huge leap forward in innovative foldable smartphone design, with a range of features and functionality that set it apart from existing foldables on the market. The most important of them all being its the thinnest foldable smartphone in the market right now. That’s a major feat in engineering from the company.
Equipped with an innovative waterdrop hinge, the HONOR Magic V unfolds to an extra-wide 7.9-inch creaseless display, delivering a more immersive tablet-like experience which is ideal for viewing content, multi-tasking and increasing productivity while working. The HONOR Magic V boasts a 6.45-inch 44° curved OLED display when folded, achieving a wider 21.3:9 aspect ratio which sets it apart from other foldables on the market.
The screens on the HONOR Magic V support a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and delivers up to 1.07 billion colors, enabling users to enjoy a wide range of stunning colors and visuals in vivid clarity. With a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is the first foldable smartphone to receive the IMAX Enhanced certification.
Crafted with high-strength titanium alloy, zirconium liquid metals and high-strength carbon fibers which reduce the density of the device, the HONOR Magic V is extremely lightweight and balanced when held in the palm of a hand, enabling users to explore its full potential and functionality, whether folded or unfolded.
The HONOR Magic V is the first foldable smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G processor, delivering outstanding flagship performance. Backed by the latest Adreno GPU, the HONOR Magic V delivers an increase in GPU performance of 30 percent compared with the previous generation, enabling more productivity at faster speeds. The HONOR Magic V is also equipped with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, increasing overall processing speeds and storage capacity.
The HONOR Magic V has an intelligent cooling system comprising the latest third generation graphene and an AI intelligent thermal management system to cool down the phone more effectively while maintaining efficiency.
The HONOR Magic V, features a quad-camera array powered by AI with a 50MP rear camera and a 42MP front camera. It’s supported by HONOR Image Engine, an advanced imaging system enhanced by AI.
And powering it all, it has a dual-circuit battery design, the HONOR Magic V is powered by a massive 4,750mAh battery for all-day use. The HONOR Magic V supports 66W HONOR SuperCharge, enabling the battery to be charged up to 50 percent within just 15 minutes.
And for colours, the HONOR Magic V is available in three beautiful color designs: Black, Space Silver and Burnt Orange.
In 2022, it appears that Honor is giving users more choices in the foldable smartphone market. A brand that has traditionally offered premium products while maintaining a range of affordability across its different flagship products. By developing a unique and fresh take on foldable devices, Honor is off to a very strong start this year.