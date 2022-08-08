HONOR 70 First Impressions– The Ultimate Vlogging Companion with Industry first Solo Cut Vlog Mode
In today's era of social media, many of us turn to videos to tell a story or share our thoughts.
Inspiration can strike at any moment, which is why it's so important for aspiring creators to have all the tools they need close at hand to create viral vlogs. While shooting videos is not that simple since you have to shoot the video, and then you may have to do some editing with a limited but free app or pay for an upgraded level video editing app. Either way, it is still not an easy task for some.
HONOR has taken a huge leap in camera innovations, and with the upcoming launch of the new HONOR 70, it can help you with shooting some outstanding videos within the native camera app. Featuring an impressive triple-camera system, HONOR 70 brings industry leading technologies across the software and hardware of the camera which qualifies it to be "The Best Vlog Phone" and further elevates the user's experience.
HONOR has sent us the HONOR 70 for review, and it's still a pretty interesting device. One of the appealing things about it, though, is the design. Inspired by crystal glass and the light rays of diamonds, the HONOR 70 takes smartphone aesthetics to a whole new level. As angle of the light changes across the back panel, the HONOR 70 dazzles like a diamond, reflecting the subtle interplay of light and shadows. Thin, sleek, and stylish, the HONOR 70 boasts a thickness of just 7.91mm, effortlessly fitting into small handbags and pockets.
Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode
Bringing remarkable videography innovations to empower the younger generation to fulfil their vlogging aspirations, the HONOR 70 delivers 4K video recording in 30fps in standard video recording and debuts the first-ever Solo Cut Vlog Mode, enabling budding creators to produce portrait vlogs using Person Autofocus Tracking Technology. With Seamless Focus Switch, users can change the focus of the video to spotlight a different subject at the tap of a finger.
Supported by the intelligent Person Re-Identification and Person Temporal Tracking Technology, this pioneering feature enables users to put the spotlight on a specific person in a group video. Even when the subject is out of the frame, it can automatically return when it is back, taking creative vlogging to a whole new level.
SONY IMX800 Camera Sensor
Featuring a 54MP SONY IMX800 Main Video Camera, the HONOR 70 debuts the Sony flagship 1/1.49-inch SONY IMX800 camera sensor, which captures more light for brighter and more detailed pictures, especially in backlit and night scenarios. The HONOR 70 is also equipped with a 50MP 122o Ultra-Wide camera which also doubles as a Macro Camera.
The sensor delivers optimized performance and an enhanced photography experience when capturing portraits in low-light environments, ensuring the subject stands out in any environment, be it backlighting landscape and portraits, super night mode, and night portrait and natural HD selfies.
Exceptional Gaming Experience with HONOR GPU Turbo X
The HONOR 70 is designed for an exceptional gaming experience. Equipped with the self-developed GPU Turbo X, the industry-leading graphic acceleration technology, it achieves an exceptionally high framerate and processing efficiency in graphically demanding games while lowering power consumption, adequately satisfying players' demand for high gaming quality and buttery smooth graphics. The HONOR 70 supports an improved touch accuracy to 1/8 pixel with HONOR GPU Turbo X, promising a smoother and stable gaming experience.
Superb Performance with a Robust 66W HONOR SuperCharge
Packed with self-developed single-cell dual-loop battery design, the HONOR 70 brings users a thin body size and low power loss. The HONOR 70 delivers a fast-charging experience with the 66W HONOR Wired SuperCharge technology, users can juice up HONOR 70 to 60% from 3% in just 20 minutes using the included charger, ensuring users can rapidly power up their device.
For more Information. Please visit : https://bit.ly/3diOwao