Help AG launches digital risk protection service

Mon 18 Jul 2022

Help AG, the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise, has announced the launch of a new edition of its fully cloud-delivered Digital Risk Protection (DRP) service.

The new service comes with best-in-class benefits such as comprehensive risk detection, which incorporates deep and dark web modality, as well as market-leading remediation that lowers digital risk for organisations by identifying unwanted exposure and protecting against external threats.

Focused on six critical capabilities across three distinct categories as per the digital risk categorisation, Help AG’s newest service reflects its commitment to helping customers reduce the risks that emerge from digital transformation, protect against the unwanted exposure of an organisation’s data, brand, and attack surface, as well as provide actionable insights on threats from the open, deep, and dark web.

Stephan Berner, CEO of Help AG, explained that as more organisations and businesses embrace digital practices, online channels and applications, it is more vital than ever to manage and safeguard their digital assets from the risk of unwanted exposure.

"Help AG’s Managed Digital Risk Protection service provides internal and external intelligence, and protection as a single service using robust tactical mitigation and strategic threat resolution, offering our clients an industry-leading assurance over their digital risk exposure,” he noted

As organisations get intertwined more deeply with their supply chain, customers and partners, the data they seek to protect becomes increasingly exposed, Berner added. “With its unrivalled coverage, world-class expertise and market-leading relevance, Help AG’s Managed Digital Risk Protection service enables our customers to minimise digital risk by detecting data loss, securing online brands, and reducing attack surfaces irrespective of the motive, attack vector, or perpetrator, making it one of the best fitted Digital Risk Protection services.”

The service uses cutting-edge technology like near real-time detection platform, and sophisticated threat contextualization tools and techniques. This along with Help AG’s in-country cyber defense expertise will help identify the correlation of threats across diverse sources. As a robust remediation mechanism, out of box integrations are supported through APIs, and playbooks are readily available to better support incident triage and response.

The range of services offered by Help AG’s Managed DRP service is based on six pillars: Data Leakage Detection covering marked documents, customer details and employee credentials; Brand Protection from impersonating domains, phishing sites, spoofed social media profiles and spoofed mobile apps; DevSecOps against exposed access keys and unauthorised code commits.

It also includes Dark Web Monitoring to check accounts for sale, mentions by threat actors and phishing kits: Attack Surface Monitoring for exploitable vulnerabilities, certificate issues, open ports, and misconfigured devices: and Threat Intelligence to monitor and track threat actor profiles, intelligence incidents, suppliers, and vendors, as well as vulnerabilities and exploits.

To ensure the right level of coverage is provided for organisations at every scale to minimise their digital risk, Help AG’s service subscription packs are comprehensive, with each package assuring unlimited assets during onboarding, along with deep and dark web modality.

Help AG’s market-leading expertise with dedicated cyber defense teams scanning 60 million entities every week, and superior customer service with 24x7 ongoing support and mitigation capabilities – enable its clients to take a proactive approach in preventing any undue exposure, so that they can focus on the core of their business.

Help AG’s Managed DRP service subscription gives customers a choice to have a Customer Success Manager (CSM) to provide periodical business reviews on the critical threats observed, and the tactics and strategies that were employed to mitigate these threats.

