Help AG launches analytics powered next generation Cloud SOC

Help AG is the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise and provides enterprise businesses and governments across the Middle East with strategic consultancy combined with tailored information security solutions and services

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 2:48 PM

Help AG, the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise, has launched a fully cloud-delivered, next-generation Security Operations Center (SOC).

The Help AG Cloud SOC will modernise security operations of the largest enterprise infrastructures in the region with analytics-powered solutions that uncover unknown threats, provide powerful anomaly detection, and user and entity risk profiling, to ultimately thwart attacks on enterprise assets.

The SOC utilizes next-generation security information and event management (SIEM) coupled with user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) to address critical use cases like insider threats, lateral movement detection, and data exfiltration in modern enterprise environments. Curated threat intelligence from the local managed security service provider (MSSP) helps to deliver high fidelity alerts and provides an unmatched range of services such as threat detection and hunting, network traffic analysis (NTA), and data enrichment.

Stephan Berner, chief executive officer at Help AG, said: “Our cloud-delivered, analytics powered, Next-Gen SOC is a fully managed service deployed to match our customers' overall hybrid and cloud IT strategies. Built on the foundations of next-generation SIEM, integrated with UEBA capabilities and delivered through local cloud infrastructure, Help AG’s Next-Gen Cloud SOC ensures enterprises get the protection and assurance they need.”

Delivered as software as a service (SaaS), Help AG’s Next-Gen Cloud SOC provides a pay-as-you-grow fully managed platform, offering a predictable cost model and upgrade options to include security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR), network detection and response (NDR), and endpoint detection and response (EDR), among other services.

One of the main backbones of the offering is user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), which enables enterprise customers to discover abnormal and risky behavior by users, machines, and other entities. In addition, next-gen SIEM leveraging UEBA uses modern big data technologies to perform analytics at scale, with ingestion from all public clouds and major SaaS environments, while ensuring compliance with local data residency regulations.

UEBA not only provides better user and entity risk profiling by deploying sophisticated analytics capabilities to discover risky users but also enables powerful anomaly detection to reduce false positives and surface hard-to-detect complex zero-day threats. UEBA also helps with event chaining to show security incidents spanning multiple users, IP addresses, and IT systems.

Help AG’s Next-Gen Cloud SOC offers customers the opportunity to utilize the experience and expertise of the largest MSSP in the region with a layered approach culminating people, processes, and technology. In today’s complex cybersecurity landscape, companies and clients will vastly benefit from this Next-Gen Cloud SOC that is enabled from day zero of their digital transformation journeys, offering quicker visibility and effectively detecting sophisticated threats like ransomware, insider threats, data exfiltration, privileged access abuse, advanced persistent threats (APTs) and phishing.

