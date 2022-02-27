Google bans download of Russia's RT mobile app in Ukraine

The launch would restore Trump's presence on social media more than a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube
Google has banned the download of the mobile application of the Russian RT channel in Ukraine at the request of Kyiv, the broadcaster said on Sunday.
“Google, at the request of Kyiv, has banned the download of the RT mobile application on the territory of Ukraine,” the broadcaster said in a statement published on its official Telegram channel.
Earlier in the day, Google announced its decision to pause the ability of Russian state-owned media to monetize content with ads on all of its platforms amid Russia’s military operation in Ukraine
