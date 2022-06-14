Geekay Group enters KSA with first store in Riyadh

Geekay Group has announced its launch in the GCC’s largest market with a store in Riyadh Park Mall

Headquartered in Dubai, Geekay Group has been operating in the Middle East since 1990 and today operates 35 stores across the region - Supplied

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Tue 14 Jun 2022, 7:20 PM

Geekay Group, an entertainment retailer and distributor in the Mena region, has announced its long-anticipated entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with plans to open its first store in Riyadh Park Mall.

Elaborating more on the announcement, officials at the group said that gamers will have much to look forward to when the new store opens this summer, offering a wealth of new experiences and access to global pop culture brands that have found themselves at home among fans in the region. Dedicated to the development of the gaming industry across the GCC, the announcement of the new store in KSA comes fast on the heels of Geekay Group’s regional expansion drive that today sees it operating 35 stores across the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar, in addition to an online e-commerce store.

“We are delighted to finally announce our long-awaited entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our first store in Riyadh promises to bring our fans the best of both casual and pro-level gaming and the latest in the world of pop culture and entertainment. The new store opening is also an opportunity for us to get closer to our customers in KSA and find new channels through which we can serve them better. We look forward to engaging with everyone that has long supported our vision in the GCC market, and together we hope to take our brand to even greater horizons,” said Kishan Palija, CEO of Geekay Group.

Saudi Arabia is currently home to 23.5 million gaming enthusiasts, equivalent to 67 per cent of the national population. Studies by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) reveal that should the popularity of gaming and esports continue increasing at its current trajectory, overall consumption in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach $6.8 billion by 2030 at an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22 per cent – up from $959 million in 2020.

Moreover, BCG’s data also revealed that 21.1 million gamers in the country already play esports titles on a semi-pro or amateur basis. In addition, hundreds of professional esports players are pursuing full-time careers.

Geekay Group’s COO Nimit Palija sees massive growth potential within the Kingdom’s gaming and esports community and says that the current scenario will provide rich opportunities for the group to engage with active players and other partners to advance the Kingdom to the global stage.

“We have observed over the years, and all the invaluable feedback we have been getting from our loyal customers points to a rich pool of talent in the Kingdom," he said. "Gamers in KSA are passionate and dedicated to their craft. We are pleased to finally be on the same playing field as them and look forward to working together on several unforgettable experiences. At Geekay, we say that there is always more to come and that it will always be exciting.”

rohma@khaleejtimes.com