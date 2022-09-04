Galaxy Watch5, Pro variant now available in the UAE for as low as Dh1,069

By Staff Report Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 2:38 PM

Samsung Gulf Electronics on Sunday announced the launch of the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro — shaping health and wellness habits with intuitive insights, advanced features and even more powerful capabilities.

The Galaxy Watch5 enhances the features that consumers rely on every day, while the Galaxy Watch5 Pro — the newest addition to the Galaxy Watch lineup — is Samsung’s most durable and feature-packed watch yet.

“We are excited to launch the all-new Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro in the UAE. The all-new smartwatches truly know their user, featuring a fluid design that champions customisation, connectivity and holistic health optimization,” Seong Hyun Lee, president of Samsung Gulf Electronicsm, said.

“By ensuring that people can access features promoting their fitness and health and receive deeper insights and data, Samsung wants to guide users toward their wellness goals and help them track their overall health,” he said.

The Watch5 series has been designed to provide comprehensive and end-to-end personalised wellness experiences. Watch5 provides with a wide range of end-to-end health metrics, including sleep monitoring and body composition measurement, while cutting-edge BioActive sensor technology provides in-depth monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen and even stress levels.

Designed for those who love the great outdoors, Watch5 Pro is comprised of a range of premium materials for enhanced durability as well as the biggest battery seen in Samsung’s wearable lineup yet, making it a durable smartwatch that is built to last.

Cutting-edge sensor technology

With a growing desire to better understand and act on individual health goals, Samsung has set out to provide in-depth monitoring and practical data offering users the information they need to help them along their health and wellness journey. Galaxy Watch5 is equipped with Samsung’s unique BioActive Sensor that drives the next era of digital health monitoring.

First introduced on the Galaxy Watch4 series, the BioActive Sensor uses a single unique chip that combines three powerful health sensors – Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Signal and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis – to deliver extensive readings that include heart rate, blood oxygen level, and even stress level. In addition, users can get a deeper understanding of their heart health by monitoring blood pressure and ECG– right from their wrist.

With an increased surface area and more direct contact with users’ wrists, Galaxy Watch5 tracks health metrics now with even greater accuracy than Galaxy Watch4. Plus, its powerful 3-in-1 BioActive Sensor works in combination with the other sensors of Galaxy Watch5 series, including the newly introduced temperature sensor, to provide users with an in-depth understanding of their wellness. The temperature sensor uses infrared technology for more accurate readings, even if the temperature of the surroundings changes. This opens new possibilities for developers to expand their health and wellness options and for users to take advantage of all-new experiences.

Holistic health insights

Designed for everyday wins, Galaxy Watch5 offers a comprehensive end-to-end experience that goes beyond fitness activities and into the post-workout, rest, and recovery process. The Body Composition measurement tool provides a complete snapshot of the user’s overall health, providing them with a tailored approach to set goals, guide them through personalized workouts, and track progress. And when it’s time to rest, the Galaxy Watch5 series empowers users with recovery data, including post-cardio heart rate after an intense workout, and customized recommendations on water consumption based on sweat loss.

Users can gain insights on sleep patterns through Sleep Scores that monitor stages of sleep, along with snore detection and blood oxygen levels. Through SmartThings integration, Galaxy Watch5 automatically sets connected lights, AC units, and TVs to predetermined settings that make for an ideal sleep environment.

Galaxy Watch5 comes with 13 per cent larger battery and provides eight hours of sleep tracking with just eight minutes of charging, which is 30 per cent faster than Galaxy Watch4. Additionally, One UI Watch4.5 offers a fuller typing experience, an easier way to make calls, and a host of new accessibility

Watch5 Pro, more features

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro is the newest addition to the Galaxy Watch portfolio, It features enhanced Sapphire Crystal that better resists any wear and tear and a durable titanium casing that protects the display with a protruded bezel design. Galaxy Watch5 Pro also comes with an all-new D-Buckle Sport Band that offers rugged durability with a sleek and clean fit.

Built strong, and built to last, Galaxy Watch5 Pro has the largest battery in a Galaxy Watch. It’s 60 per cent larger than Galaxy Watch4 and features GPX, available for the first time on a Galaxy Watch. As users hike or cycle, they can keep their eyes on the path and away from the map with intuitive Turn-by-turn directions. When they are ready to head home, Galaxy Watch5 Pro’s Track back feature will take them back the way they came.

The Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro are be available across Samsung stores, major retailers and Samsung.com. Customers who opt to purchase the devices from Samsung.com in UAE will get a 1-year Samsung Care+ for free.