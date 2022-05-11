From memes to NFTs: Instagram to test sharing of digital collectibles from this week

Truly Secure encourages companies to take action to protect the security within their business’s technological environment
Tech3 days ago
Instagram creators will be able to post and share Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) – that they have made or bought – on the social media platform, from this week.
These digital collectibles can be shared on a user's main Instagram feed, on their stories or in messages, the head of Instagram has announced.
Adam Mosseri said that Instagram will be testing the feature with a small audience but the company plans to roll out more functionality related to NFTs in the future once it gets feedback from its initial testing.
He added that there will be no fees associated with sharing or posting a digital collectible.
At launch, the supported blockchains for showcasing NFTs on Instagram are Ethereum and Polygon, with support for Flow and Solana coming soon. The third-party wallets compatible for use at launch will include Rainbow, MetaMask, and Trust Wallet.
In another announcement, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that similar features will soon roll out on Facebook and other Meta platforms.
He also said that Meta will on augmented reality NFTs which a creator can bring to Instagram stories using Spark AR which is the tech giant's augmented reality platform.
ALSO READ:
Truly Secure encourages companies to take action to protect the security within their business’s technological environment
Tech3 days ago
Russian space agency official says Benjamin Rich and Alina Tseliupa were detained near one of the launch pads at Baikonur
Tech3 days ago
The Tesla chief is poised to acquire the social media platform for $44 billion
Tech4 days ago
Whistleblower group says Facebook’s five-day blackout of news content providers had deliberately “overblocked” local governments
Tech4 days ago
The update includes six expressions, but more will be added soon
Tech5 days ago
They want to replace them with a more secure way to access accounts or devices
Tech5 days ago
Parag Agrawal will remain in his role until the sale of the company is completed
Tech5 days ago
Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud has pledged 35 million in shares in support of the Tesla CEO
Tech5 days ago