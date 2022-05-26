Former CEO Jack Dorsey steps down from Twitter board

Apple Watch Mirroring and live captions for hard-of-hearing community also added as part of latest features
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has stepped down from the platform's board of directors.
The announcement came on Wednesday - the same day that Twitter held its annual shareholder meeting, TechCrunch reported.
Dorsey’s exit from the Twitter board marks his full exit from the microblogging site. The plan for Dorsey to leave the board has been in place since he stepped down as CEO in November 2021 and handed over the role to India’s Parag Agrawal.
At that time, the company noted that Dorsey would stay on the board “until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders.”
News of Dorsey’s leaving the Twitter board comes at a time when Tesla CEO Elon Musk is planning to front $33.5 billion in his bid to take over Twitter.
