Five reasons why the HUAWEI MateView GT 27" is the best monitor you can get right now in the UAE especially if you're a gamer
The best gaming monitors offer the perfect mix of display size, resolution, and refresh rate, to immerse your audio-visual senses into your favorite gaming worlds.
Gaming monitor options keep growing with new brands, features and ever-growing capabilities. It is an exciting time to be a PC gamer, but that also means that picking the best gaming monitor for your rig is growing more complicated every day. The selection can somewhat be overwhelming, from scree-smoothing technologies, coolly curved displays to visually stunning refresh rates. When seeking the best gaming monitor for your setup, do not forget about aspect ratio, which can affect your views, desk space and, bank account. There are also other factors such as speakers and port selection. How is a gamer to choose with all of these factors?
Luckily, Huawei has the right gaming monitor, the newly launched HUAWEI MateView GT 27", delivering unparalleled viewing experience with powerful audio-visuals. The HUAWEI MateView GT 27" features a stunning 27-inch 2K curved screen, an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 cinematic colour gamut, 4000：1 contrast rate, and five-way controller. It again introduces the industry’s leading concepts and technological innovations, by improving the productivity capabilities of mobile devices, offering better, more professional, and more efficient display products.
The HUAWEI MateView GT features a 27-inch screen with a mainstream aspect ratio of 16:9. With a 1500R super-curved design, every part of the display is always the same distance away from the user's eyes. It presents almost no distortion or colour aberration at the edge of the screen, providing an immersive visual experience. With a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440, users can play games and watch movies with high levels of clarity and detail beyond the capabilities of the naked eye.
For gaming displays, the higher the refresh rate, the smoother your gaming experience is. Along the same vein, the higher the stability of a display, the less it poses negative impacts on your eyes – as a flickering screen will accelerate eye fatigue. In light of the technicalities involved, only the products that feature both high refresh rate and high resolution are regarded as flagship displays. Nevertheless, the HUAWEI MateView GT 27" achieves an impressive 165Hz refresh rate with a QHD resolution, effectively eliminating display flickers for a buttery-smooth gaming experience.
Colour gamut of a display is the range of colours that can be reproduced. In the nature, visible spectrum makes the biggest colour gamut, which includes call colours that are visible to human eye. This means that a display with a wider colour gamut can reproduce colours more accurately as well as content that is more authentic. The screen of HUAWEI MateView GT 27" supports a resolution of up to 2560 x 1440. Coupled with the cinematic-grade 90% DCI-P3 colour gamut, the monitor provides excellent visual experience whether it is for gaming, videos, entertainment, creativity and productivity. The support for 8-bit colour depth allows it to render 1.67 million colours further advancing with smooth and natural transition.
With a maximum brightness of 350 nits and a contrast ratio of 4000:1, the HUAWEI MateView GT 27" shows content with great layering effects, with light areas not over-exposed and dark areas clear with details. Meanwhile, the HUAWEI MateView GT 27" supports high dynamic range (HDR 10) output for excellent picture quality. The biggest benefit of HDR is that it helps to amplify details on-screen in vivid colour, in both the bright and dark scenes. Especially for darker scenes, it can help to brighten up the darker parts and show the details more clearly, making any content more realistic to users. Whether for HD pictures or high-res videos, this gaming monitor brings every detail to life!
The HUAWEI MateView GT 27" comes with a complete selection of ports, including HDMI, DisplayPort and USB Type-C for connecting everyday devices. There are one HDMI 2.0 port, one DisplayPort 1.2 and one USB Type-C charging port, something that is not available on other products of the same class. It also comes with a HDMI 2.0 port. As a popular port, HDMI can be found on most desktop computers. This means that whether you want to connect your PC or a games console, you’ll face no issues with the HUAWEI MateView GT 27".
If you are looking to complete your gaming rig with an immaculate monitor then the HUAWEI MateView Gt 27" is the right choice for you. First of all, the 27-inch curved 2K display is stunning. Coupled with the impressively high 165Hz refresh rate and cinematic colours you are bound to take your gaming experience to the next level and always have endless fun.