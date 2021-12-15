UAE

Financial Times names Elon Musk as 'Person of the Year'

FT picked Musk for triggering a historic shift in the world's auto industry towards electric vehicles.

By Reuters

Published: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 1:32 PM

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has been named the Financial Times newspaper's "Person of the Year", two days after getting a similar recognition from the Time magazine. The FT said it picked Musk for triggering a historic shift in the world's auto industry towards electric vehicles.

"For a long time, the rest of the auto industry was basically calling Tesla and me fools and frauds," the newspaper quoted Musk as saying in an interview.

ALSO READ:

"They were saying electric cars wouldn't work, you can't achieve the range and performance. And even if you did that, nobody would buy them."


