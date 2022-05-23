Fakeeh University Hospital to digitalise patients’ experiences with Okadoc

The new technology allows patients to instantly book virtual and in-person consultations

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 23 May 2022, 9:39 PM

Patients at Fakeeh University Hospital can enjoy a one-stop-shop patient engagement digital platform as the hospital has gone live with Okadoc’s white-labelled solution to digitalise patients’ experiences. The platform allows patients to instantly book appointments in 30 seconds or less across 18 specialties and 40 doctors, including Covid-19 vaccinations and telehealth appointments.

With over four decades of legacy from Fakeeh Care Group, the hospital ensures all their patients have ease of mind and comfort when visiting its facilities. Powered by Okadoc, patients can now use Fakeeh University Hospital’s website, mobile App, and/or WhatsApp bot to search for a provider by name, clinic location, specialty, language spoken, gender, and country of education. Patients can now easily see real-time availabilities and book appointments without any admin support or hassle. The platform will remind patients of their appointments through various methods via SMS, email, and push notifications, while also offering the ability to let patients know if there is an earlier available appointment.

Optimising patients’ experience further, the Okadoc technology provides the ability to transfer and receive documents and pay for their consultations online. This helps minimise the wait time at the hospital. Okadoc is approved by the Dubai Health Authority and the UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and trusted by some of the region’s leading healthcare groups and insurers.

With 15 locations across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Fakeeh Care opened its medical university and hospital in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The hospital merges both health and technology for a smoother and easier user experience.

Dr Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO, Fakeeh University Hospital, said: "Being a technology-driven hospital, at Fakeeh University Hospital, we are constantly working with different technologies to enable better patient outcomes. We are pleased to partner with Okadoc to provide our patients in the UAE with convenient healthcare solutions including finding doctors, booking, and managing their appointments and more through a care-free process. It has helped us further streamline our appointment booking processes, and we guarantee it will enhance our customer satisfaction levels.”

Fodhil Benturquia, Okadoc CEO and founder, added: “Fakeeh University Hospital is committed to innovative thinking while embracing smart technology to provide the best possible healthcare experience. Our one-stop-shop patient engagement platform helps healthcare organizations embrace digitalisation to deliver higher-quality care and improved outcomes. We are proud to partner with Fakeeh University to advance their mission.”