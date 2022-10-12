Facebook owner Meta unveils $1,500 VR headset

The paid version of the app will allow up to 10 devices simultaneously connected to the same account
Facebook parent Meta unveiled a high-end virtual reality headset Tuesday with the hope that people will soon be using it to work and play in the "metaverse."
The $1,500 Meta Quest Pro headset sports high-resolution sensors that let people see mixed virtual and augmented reality in full colour, as well as eye tracking and so-called "natural facial expressions" that mimic the wearer's facial movements, so their avatars appear natural when interacting with other avatars in virtual-reality environments.
Formerly known as Facebook, Meta is in the midst of a corporate transformation that it says will take years to complete. It wants to evolve from a provider of social platforms to a dominant power in a nascent virtual-reality construct called the metaverse — sort of like the internet brought to life, or at least rendered in 3D.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg has described the metaverse as an immersive virtual environment, a place people can virtually "enter" rather than just staring at it on a screen. The company is investing billions in its metaverse plans that will likely take years to pay off.
VR headsets are already popular with some gamers, but Meta knows that won't be enough to make the metaverse mainstream. As such, it's setting office — and home office — workers in its sights.
"Meta is positioning the new Meta Quest Pro headset as an alternative to using a laptop," said Rolf Illenberger, founder and managing director of VRdirect, which builds VR environments for businesses.
Meta also announced that its metaverse avatars will soon have legs — an important detail that's been missing since the avatars made their debut last year.
ALSO READ:
The paid version of the app will allow up to 10 devices simultaneously connected to the same account
Humans have been underestimated. It turns out that we (well, many of us) are really amazing at what we do, and for the foreseeable future we are likely to prove indispensable across a range of industries, especially column-writing
The company invites visitors to enter the next digital universe with the soft launch of its virtual world — e& universe
Over 400 apps disguised as games, photo editors and other utilities on Apple and Google app stores identified by Meta
American officials published a sweeping set of rules that restrict the export of some US-made semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China
Tesla chief's request comes 2 days after the billionaire revived his takeover plan, following an earlier withdrawal from the $44-billion transaction
Users can now edit their tweets "a few times" within 30 minutes of publication
The tech giant imposed prices on resellers so that rates were in line with those charged at its own stores