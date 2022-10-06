Elon Musk seeks stay of Twitter litigation for Oct 28 deal close

It will be named Optimus, an allusion to the powerful and benevolent leader of the Autobots in the Transformers media franchise
Elon Musk requested a judge stay his litigation with Twitter Inc pending the receipt of financing for the $44 billion deal, which he said is expected to close at $54.20 per share on or around Oct. 28, according to a court filing.
"As a result there is no need for an expedited trial to order Defendants to do what they are already doing and this action is now moot," said the filing.
A five-day trial is scheduled to begin Oct 17 and Musk was scheduled to be deposed on Thursday, although the parties mutually agreed to postpone his interview, sources told Reuters.
Software giant says machine must have at least eight gigabytes of RAM, an SSD, the Intel core i3 8th Gen or above and an enabled Virtual Machine Platform setting
As iPhone 14 users continue to report more problems, the rumours about newer models set to release next year gain momentum
Sceptics continue to question whether such modes of delivery can ever work on a large scale, but backers argue they are safe, fast, and great for the planet
A bug in older version would allow an attacker to execute their own code on a victim’s smartphone after sending a specially crafted video call
On either an iOS- or Android-based phone, open the Settings app and select Accessibility to find all of the tools and features available. Take time to explore and experiment
News of the postponements fuelled a brief rally in the platform's shares, apparently on hopes of a settlement in the case
Expanded call capacity sets up WhatsApp as a competitor for the likes of Google Meet, Microsoft Teams or Zoom