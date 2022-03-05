Elon Musk says Starlink has been told to block Russian news

Earlier this week, the SpaceX chief warned that there is a high chance that its Starlink could be "targeted" in Ukraine

Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 5:26 PM

SpaceX chief Elon Musk said on Saturday that its Starlink satellite broadband service has been told by some governments, not Ukraine, to block Russian news sources.

"We will not do so unless at 'gunpoint', sorry to be a free speech absolutist", he said in a tweet.

Musk also said that SpaceX was reprioritised to cyber defence and overcoming signal jamming, will cause slight delays in Starship & Starlink V2.

Earlier this week, the SpaceX chief warned that there is a high chance that its Starlink could be "targeted" in Ukraine, which Russian invaded last week.

