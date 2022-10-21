Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce: Report

There will also be the launch of iPadOS 16 — a software update usually released alongside iOS, but delayed this year
Massive layoffs appear to be on the horizon at Twitter, especially if billionaire Elon Musk completes his $44 billion purchase of the company, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.
While pitching his deal to buy Twitter to investors, Musk said he planned to get rid of nearly three-quarters of the firm's workers, lopping its ranks to just over 2,000 employees, the Post reported.
Even if Musk's deal to buy Twitter fails, a plan by the company to cut about $800 million from its payroll by the end of next year would lead to letting go of about a quarter of its workers, the paper said.
Staff cuts at the San Francisco-based company would likely hamper the platform's ability to moderate abusive posts or keep data secure, according to the Post, which cited interviews and documents.
"Once Elon Musk buys Twitter, he can do as he pleases," said University of Richmond law school professor Carl Tobias.
"And, I think he plans to."
Twitter was already having trouble making money before Musk came along and "battered it and litigated it to death", Tobias said.
Twitter had filed a lawsuit to hold Musk to the terms of the takeover deal he had inked in April, even though the Tesla CEO tried to get out of it.
A US judge recently suspended litigation in the saga after Musk expressed a change of heart, giving the parties until October 28 to finalise the on-again, off-again megadeal.
"I'm excited about the Twitter situation," Musk said, while fielding questions on a Tesla quarterly earnings call this week.
"I think it's an asset that has just sort of languished for a long time, but has incredible potential, although obviously myself and the other investors are overpaying for Twitter right now."
Musk's potential stewardship of the influential social media site has sparked worry from activists who fear he could open the gates to more abusive and misinformative posts.
ALSO READ:
There will also be the launch of iPadOS 16 — a software update usually released alongside iOS, but delayed this year
Having one of the largest RAN footprints in the world, the Indian telecom giant plans to deploy a 5G stand-alone network to deliver advanced services
Developed with Fitbit, Google’s first smart watch takes a page from Apple’s playbook by requiring loyalty to its brand
Tesla CEO expresses interest in creating his own version of China’s WeChat
The multi-cloud application services and security company launches campaign to emphasise how cybersecurity impacts individuals
The compnay is helping organisations around the world own the experiences they create for their customers, constituents, and supporters
In the near future, even those who have never uttered a word will be able to speak for the first time through this innovation
Advertisers can target viewers by country or genre, or even run commercials on the service’s top 10 shows