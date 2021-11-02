Edlok Systems and Seagate Innovate Storage Infrastructure at the Sharjah Department of Culture
Digital technology has enabled government agencies and authorities to capture, store and process high volumes of data.
As the volume of data continues to grow, so does the challenge to invest and leverage the right storage solution, which has the capability to ensure data availability round the clock to better serve the citizens in real-time. As IT modernization becomes the center of all government functions, evaluating efficient solutions and updating storage infrastructure also must get equal foothold.
Recently, the Sharjah Department of Culture (SDC) reimagined its storage infrastructure with the help of Edlok Systems and Seagate to ensure the agency innovates at the speed of business.
Mission-critical business functions need strong storage infrastructure. The SDC faced performance challenges with their primary Storage at the Sharjah Theater Department. In addition, the department wanted to to replace an old storage infrastructure at the Head Office – Department of Culture.
Edlok Systems - new system integrator based in Dubai is catering to IT requirements of mid-enterprise and government customers in the UAE. They assessed the situation at the SDC and identified a creative solution rather than employing a turnkey approach. Now the system integrator needed to select a vendor to partner with for different datacenter storage infrastructure solutions; Edlok Systems chose Seagate to fulfil the storage requirements of their valued customers and this led to them signing up as an authorized Seagate Systems partner in the Middle East.
Overcoming storage challenges at the Head Office and the Sharjah Theatre department was a priority for the SDC. To mitigate both tasks at hand, Edlok Systems provided the SDC with X2U24 system with 4xxx controllers and 1.92TB SSDs, and X2U12 system with 3xxx controllers and 16TB HDDs offering approximately 300TB of raw storage capacity.
Yasar Arafath, General Manager at Edlok Systems said "We chose to work with Seagate because they are the only enterprise storage manufacturer that designs and builds an entire storage system. Our customers, like the Sharjah Department of Culture, expect nothing but the best and having the right partner to serve them is of utmost importance. Seagate provides all guarantees to us when it comes to products, quality, security, efficiency and effectiveness. We are glad to be their partners and look forward to building a strong and longstanding relationship."
At present, the SDC is satisfied with the new high-performing Seagate storage systems supplied by Edlok Systems.
Harsh Bhandari, Business Development Manager for Middle East and North Africa at ASBIS Middle East stated "Seagate has designed entry-level enterprise storage solutions which perfectly fit the requirements of mid-sized companies. Seagate's strong presence and expertise in the region has helped in building and earning confidence of esteemed customers. Similarly, fast delivery and smooth execution by Edlok Systems has enabled ASBIS and Seagate to enhance customer satisfaction. We at ASBIS are committed to strengthening our partnership with Edlok Systems and Seagate, and believe that with our partner network and reach, we will soon grow and build a strong customer base across the Middle East."
Bibin Jacob, Sales Representative, MENA (Enterprise & Systems) at Seagate Technology emphasized: "Data Storage infrastructure is pivotal to IT modernization and can revolutionize digitalization providing essential value to the business. As an enterprise storage company, it is our responsibility to provide companies with tailor-made solutions that can future-proof and protect data, which is the most important asset of any organization. As we enable and empower companies to digitally transform, we are glad to have a partner like Edlok Systems, who is well-aligned with our vision and commitment."