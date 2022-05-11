Dubai: Why the teenager who hacked Teslas wants to move to the Emirate

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Wed 11 May 2022

From a curious 10-year-old child intrigued by the internet emerged a teen tech genius who stunned the world by hacking more than 25 Tesla cars in 13 countries.

David Colombo, a 19-year-old entrepreneur and cyber security expert, plans to make it big in the digital world, and he’s eyeing Dubai as the place to achieve his goal of securing governments and private organizations against cyber threats.

Speaking to Khaleej Times from his hometown Dinkelsbühl in Germany, the young CEO and founder of Colombo Technology Cyber Security said he was thrilled to see the future in action in Dubai during his visit as a speaker at the World Government Summit (WGS).

“I felt like I’m in Silicon Valley where everyone, including government officials, were talking about technology.”

The teenager, who aims to move to Dubai by end of this year, said it has been “a relief” to find a place that shares his aspirations of creating a better future.

“Having decision-makers and key personalities listen to a young person like me reflected the government’s faith in youth as the drivers of the future.” Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was among the attendees of the teenager’s keynote session at the WGS.

He added, “I’m already motivated to change the world, and I can do it for the next 60 years. Dubai is the place to achieve my goals and create an impact because this is what I ultimately want to do.”

Colombo came under the global spotlight earlier in January when he hijacked the autonomous Tesla cars and ran some commands remotely like unlocking the doors, honking the horns, opening the windows and even starting keyless driving.

“The only thing I wasn’t able to do was take over the steering, accelerating, or braking. But I could have easily gone ahead and stolen a Tesla.”

The hack, he said, happened by accident – and curiosity. He was performing a security audit for a company in France when he came across a piece of open-source software and found a vulnerability in the code that gave him access to TeslaMate, a self-hosted logging tool that stores vehicle data.

He took to Twitter to announce the stunt, bringing attention to the system’s vulnerability. “I wanted to get it fixed because I don’t want hackers with malicious intent to exploit that vulnerability and control the Teslas.”

Colombo said the global attention presented a great opportunity to highlight the pressing issue of cyber security, especially with the rapid growth of digitization and internet connectivity.

“In the future, we will have smart homes, cities, roads and infrastructure. This increased connectivity brings higher vulnerability to cyber threats, which could have detrimental effects in the future.”

Cybersecurity, he said, must be at the core of governments and private companies going forward to ensure the digital world is accessible and safe. The key factor behind making the cyber world a safer space is by developing the right workforce.

“The facilities are available worldwide, but there’s still a need for the skills and manpower that will secure the future,” said Colombo.

Turning passion into a message

Colombo started coding at the age of 10 before diving into cybersecurity. “I found myself entering a new world when I got my first laptop and got hooked to the versatility and diversity of the internet.”

He was 15 when he received a permission from the German chamber of commerce to attend school two days a week and spend the rest of his time learning more about the field of cybersecurity. He then started his own company - Colombo Technology – to improve the global cybersecurity landscape.

Since then, the self-taught tech genius helped detect various security vulnerabilities at major entities like RedBull and the U.S. Department of Defense.

“I thought to myself why would I spend time learning Latin and poem analysis if I could be securing companies and governments and being part of the transition to the digital economy,” said Colombo.

The company provides security audits, penetration tests and cyber security consultancy to clients across the world.

The role of youth

Colombo noted that the internet enables youth to use technology to learn about technology. The modern age is the best time for young people to find their true passion and craft their own journey.

“All I needed was a browser to learn about computers, software and networks.”

While not everyone has passion for technology, Colombo said it’s the youth’s responsibility to try different areas until they find where their interest lies. Hard work then follows to overcome possible challenges ahead.

“Putting in your effort to build a better future in any field you undertake is worth it,” urged Colombo.

For the young expert, the journey is just beginning. He’s aiming at growing his business and impact. “I think the feeling of not achieving enough will not change for a long time because opportunities to shape the future are never big enough,” said Colombo.

Dubai will be the launchpad for his bigger dreams.