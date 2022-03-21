Dubai: Use cryptocurrency to buy Emirates Draw tickets that offers Dh100 million grand prize

One participant wins Dh777,777 in latest draw.

Published: Mon 21 Mar 2022, 11:27 AM Last updated: Mon 21 Mar 2022, 11:28 AM

Emirates Draw and YottaChain International Holding Limited (DIFC), a leading technology company specializing in the decentralization of data storage solutions, has signed a strategic partnership agreement that allows crypto holders across the globe an opportunity to participate in the Emirates Draw.

The first phase will allow payments in USDT, a well-known and stable token, through a decentralized application (dApp). YottaChain International Holding will open access for additional tokens in the future, easing access for further crypto communities to participate in Emirates Draw.

Commenting on the partnership Mr. Mohammad Behroozian Alawadhi, Managing Partner at Emirates Draw, said: “In the fast-moving technology and entertainment sector the time was ripe to broaden our network to the cryptocurrency world, which strengthens our combined commitment towards expanding access to Emirates Draw and our ongoing conservation programmes.”

Mr. Hans Yuewen, Chairman of YottaChain International Holding, said: “We take great pride in the cooperation between YottaChain and Emirates Draw which will help expand the application ecology of YottaChain and realize the diversification of its applications. We were also drawn to the unique ‘Coral Reef Regeneration Programme’ led by Emirates draw that makes our world a better place.”

How to participate using cryptocurrency

YottaChain’s support will ensure consumers have greater access to, and understanding of, Emirates Draw through cryptocurrency. Crypto users who wish to participate in Emirates Draw need to access the dAPP section in their Crypto Wallets, enter the www.drawdao.com link, and then select BSC (Binance Smart Chain) to process through to the Emirates Draw website.

The draw is broadcast live every Sunday across its website, Facebook and YouTube channels.

The latest batch of 410 winners were announced yesterday, March 20, 2022, who received a total of Dh1,710,870 in prize money during the draw’s live stream announcement.

One participant matched six out of seven digits and won Dh777,777, while two participants matched five out of seven digits and each won Dh77,777.

Twenty-four other participants matched four out of seven digits and each won Dh7,777, while 25 participants matched three out of seven digits and each won Dh777. Finally, 351 participants matched two out of seven and each Dh77.

To date, over Dh20 million has been presented in prize money to over 14,000 winners since the organization’s inception in September 2021. Emirates Draw offers a grand prize of Dh100 million until a single person or a group of people match all seven numbers from right to left, at which point the grand prize resets to Dh77 million.

It is the largest Grand Prize in UAE history; the next round will be broadcast live on March 27, 2022, at 9pm UAE time.

How to play?

Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil that will support in planting a coral polyp at www.emiratesdraw.com. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate drawings, the first a raffle draw where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants will be entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.