Dubai becoming a Blockchain hub for the Gulf region

Dubai - In the post Covid-19 world, blockchain became a magic stick that helped societies and business communities to enhance logistics, health records, supply chains, financial and government services and countless other business processes

On October 11 to 12, the Gulf Blockchain Summit will gather over 100 speakers from the Gulf region and all over the world on stage at JW Marriott Marquis hotel.

Juwan Lee, Chairman of NexChange Group, said Dubai’s annual hosting of international technological conferences really cements the city’s thrilling status of the Middle East blockchain hub. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Tue 5 Oct 2021, 3:19 PM

Dubai emerged from the sands to eventually become a hyper-connected business hub connecting all parts of the world in a unified effort to maintain a forward-looking ecosystem and its constant growth.

One of the building blocks of Dubai’s current status as the region’s tech and business hub is its attitude towards blockchain, a technology that now powers the global digital development.

Blockchain hype has its ups and downs. Digital assets and cryptocurrencies enjoy friendly regulatory frameworks and adoption in one jurisdiction while suffering from national bans and lawsuits in another. But some things stay the same: people and companies actively explore, and the technology remains immutable, secure and transparent, bringing a pack of use cases on the global table of digital innovation.

The Gulf region has witnessed huge population growth, which inevitably leads to enhancing economic strategies. Dubai, always keeping the pace of open mindness, aims at promoting diversification for the oil and gas, and puts emphasis on developing higher education, scientific research, and technology innovation — to be at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Another revolution came along unexpectedly, though — Covid shook the world, not only damaging everyone’s health and taking thousands of lives, but also putting states under heavy circumstances to face global pandemic and its consequences for business of all scales.

In the post Covid-19 world, blockchain became a magic stick that helped societies and business communities to enhance logistics, health records, supply chains, financial and government services and countless other business processes. Picking up the pace in the blockchain space, Dubai implemented the Dubai Blockchain Strategy. Together with the Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021, these initiatives are to transform half of all government transactions on blockchain ledgers, deploying the biggest blockchain rails in the region.

Dubai’s flavour is a respectful, serious minded deliberateness. So last, but not least: acting with its usual attention to driving business growth, Dubai cares a lot about the most important aspect of the post-Covid reality: safety.

“Dubai’s annual hosting of international technological conferences really cements the city’s thrilling status of the Middle East blockchain hub” says Juwan Lee, Chairman of NexChange Group.

“We’re happy to organise the flagman blockchain event, Gulf Blockchain Week, on October 8-15, 2021. It enjoys great support from the Dubai community, encourages collaboration, and praises entrepreneurship.”

The event, co-hosted by by NexChange Group, Evolution Group and EcoX Dubai, offers a rich agenda covering all types of business and networking activities, while delivering a high level expert content on every aspect of most important and interesting topics on blockchain: cryptocurrencies, digital assets, regulations, NFTs as a new asset class and investment vehicle, blockchain-based solutions for KYC, supply chains and delivering sustainable goals.

“In line with the Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021, we are entitled to bring together the region’s blockchain community of the brightest minds” notes Shailen Bhatia, managing director of Evolution Group.

“We look forward to providing a platform for attendees, participants, exhibitors and guests at Gulf Blockchain Week to adapt to the latest technologies and innovation practices at the global level in the blockchain ecosystem.”

On October 11 to 12, the Gulf Blockchain Summit will gather over 100 speakers from the Gulf region and all over the world on stage at JW Marriott Marquis hotel. Apart from that, later in the week a spectacular NFT exhibition will take place, along with a unique sports event combining fintech and boxing.

The conference is a real-life showcase on how blockchain transforms businesses and how it flourishes in Dubai, ensuring technological innovation. For more information on the week’s schedule and participants, visit https://www.gulfblockchainweek.com