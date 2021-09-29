Du announces launch of two new data centres

The Kizad Abu Dhabi and DSO Dubai facilities will support local enterprises as they build and develop essential digital platforms

by Staff Reporter Published: Wed 29 Sep 2021, 4:30 PM

Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has announced the official opening of two new data centres that will equip enterprises across the UAE with next-generation digital infrastructure.

Kizad Abu Dhabi and DSO Dubai will support clients’ digital transformation aspirations and accelerate deployment providing agile, resilient, secure, and scalable solutions. The introduction of these facilities forms part of du’s commitment to expand its nationwide data center footprint and provide local businesses with the infrastructure their workloads require in the evolving digital landscape.

Backed by proven infrastructure that is trusted by cloud service providers, government and financial services, du’s data centers eliminate digital transformation risks from any equation. The state-of-the-art facilities ensure enterprises benefit from a growing ecosystem of world-class infrastructure delivered with local knowledge and expertise, providing peace of mind that their data is stored locally at a lower cost and managed according to the highest required standards.

This approach also reduces management burdens for those the telco supports and facilitates the availability of resources for clients to focus on their respective transformation agendas and develop new customer experiences.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at EITC, said: “As digital transformation continues to accelerate exponentially, those we serve require cutting-edge capabilities and infrastructure to realise their aspirations and deliver on their commitments to customers. At du, we are proud to uphold our support for the national enterprise community with these new facilities."

He added: "The unveiling of Kizad Abu Dhabi and DSO Dubai is the latest representation of our enduring determination not only to drive innovation, but also provide enterprises with the tools they need to build comprehensive digital platforms crucial to present and future business success. The UAE’s digital ecosystem and status as a regional enabler of digital transformation will be elevated further by the invaluable impacts that come from these new facilities and we are grateful for the enthusiasm demonstrated by local enterprises.”

Du’s state-of-the-art purpose-built data centres, are carrier-neutral and both Kizad Abu Dhabi and DSO Dubai have been designed to with the latest power and cooling management technologies enabling best in class efficiencies and resilience. Both incorporate mission-critical, high kilowatt fault-tolerant power delivery and cooling, eliminating supply interruptions. At the same time, they have been built from the ground up with security serving as the foundation to ensure the highest levels of logical and physical security are provided and maintained in line with the most rigorous industry-recognized accreditations.

In addition, connectivity is diversely routed, highly scalable, and integrated with datamena and Equinix facilities to offer worldwide connectivity and access solutions. Inter-connectivity is dedicated and fully redundant with the most advanced and latest Optical Transport Network “OTN” fibre network, ensuring latency between Dubai and Abu Dhabi is no more than five milliseconds. Furthermore, both data centers are certified with various accreditations, including Uptime Tier 3+ and PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard).

With the respective launches of DSO Dubai and Kizad Abu Dhabi, du’s portfolio of high-performance, hyperconnected data centers now includes five in total across Dubai and Abu Dhabi to provide clients with even greater reliability, redundancy, and flexibility to scale their presence and influence in world-leading facilities. Du executives met at DSO Dubai to commemorate their inception as they enjoyed a tour of the new data centre.

